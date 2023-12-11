Musselman: Arkansas men’s focus is on ‘how we can get better’

TULSA -- The University of Arkansas basketball team has seven days between games because of final exams this week.

Coach Eric Musselman would prefer the Razorbacks had 700 days instead before playing again.

"I'd like to have 100 weeks right now," Musselman said after No. 19 Oklahoma beat Arkansas 79-70 on Saturday at the BOK Center. "I'm glad we don't play tomorrow because we have a lot of things that we [have to improve].

"We're not going to keep doing the same thing over and over. We're not going to keep putting the same lineup out there.

"We've got to continue to tinker and try to figure this thing out to the best of our ability."

The game's nine-point final margin was deceptive.

Oklahoma (9-0) led by 19 points at 52-33 with 15 minutes left and Arkansas (6-4) didn't draw closer than 12 points until the end of the game.

The Razorbacks closed on an 8-0 run the final 1:08 with the help of two turnovers after Sooners Coach Porter Moser cleared his bench.

"Our program has had great toughness, great will to win, great competitiveness," said Musselman, who has a 101-46 record in five seasons at Arkansas, including 8-3 in NCAA Tournament games. "We need to be better in all those areas. To me, that's part of a team's personality."

Arkansas' next game is against Lipscomb on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, but Musselman said preparing specifically for the next opponent won't be the focus of practice this week.

"We're not going to prepare for an opponent for a while," he said. "We're going to try to get better as a team.

"We don't need to talk about Lipscomb. We need to talk about how we can get better."

Arkansas has struggled with issues on defense and offense in going 3-4 over its last seven games.

The Sooners became the seventh consecutive Razorback opponent to score at least 74 points, including Arkansas' 77-74 double overtime victory over Stanford in the Battle 4 Atlantis when the game tied at 59-59 at the end of regulation.

The Razorbacks are allowing an average of 76.4 points to rank No. 287 nationally in scoring defense. They rank No. 161 in field goal defense at 42.3% and are tied for No. 271 in three-point defense at 35%.

Oklahoma shot 51% (25 of 49) from the field and hit 8 of 17 three-pointers, including 6 of 12 in the second half.

"We have guys that are really struggling defensively, and some of the guys quite frankly have struggled in the past, too," Musselman said. "Scheme-wise, technique-wise, we're doing what we've done for nine years in college.

"This group has not grasped -- or has not executed, whatever word you want to use -- like the last however many years I've been coaching college."

The Sooners outscored the Razorbacks 36-26 on points in the paint, including 26-10 in the first half they jumped out to a 37-25 lead.

"I'd say just being more connected and being more together," Arkansas senior guard Jeremiah Davenport said of what the Razorbacks need to fix on defense. "Being in the gaps and helping each other out."

Senior guard Khalif Battle led Arkansas with 13 points off the bench, but he hit 2 of 10 shots.

The Razorbacks' starting five combined for 17 points with forwards Trevon Brazile -- who played 15 minutes after suffering an ankle sprain on Monday night against Furman -- and Chandler Lawson going scoreless. They combined for 32 points in their 97-83 victory over Furman, including a career-high 19 for Lawson, a fifth-year senior.

Tramon Mark led Arkansas' starters with 8 points against Oklahoma while El Ellis and Davonte Davis added 5 and 4, respectively.

Davenport had a season-high 12 points, Makhi Mitchell and Jalen Graham had 9 and 8, respectively, and Layden Blocker added 7.

"Rotations, roles, all those things ... there's going to be some changes," Musselman said.

The Razorbacks shot 40% (20 of 50) from the field, but 29.6% (8 of 27) in the first half when Oklahoma took the lead for good. They were 6 of 16 on layups.

"Finishing at the rim is a huge issue, and not only not finishing at the rim, but falling down," Musselman said. "And now transition defense [has been affected]. It's been going on all year. So we've shown film, we've done drills."

The Razorbacks' 13 turnovers included three shot-clock violations.

"We've got to get a lot better organizing on the floor from the point guard spot," Musselman said. "There's a lot of things we have to clean up for sure."

Arkansas bounced back from rough stretches the previous three seasons to advance to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in 2021 and 2022 and the Sweet 16 last season.

After Arkansas lost to Memphis and North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis, it beat Duke 80-75 at Walton Arena with Mark -- the team's leading scorer -- sidelined by injuries.

"You saw coming from The Bahamas and playing Duke," Davenport said. "You saw the outcome of that.

"We've got a group of guys that compete. We've got a lot of talent. We have to keep on pushing. It's a long season.

"Having a guy like Coach Muss as the leader, he's never going to give up. Keep pushing. Keep fighting."

Musselman was asked how confident he is that the Razorbacks can turn around their season.

"I'm just worried about trying to have a good practice on Monday," he said. "I mean, we've got to get better than where we are right now."