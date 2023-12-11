Rapper 2 Chainz was reportedly rushed to the hospital as the result of a three-car accident that happened early Saturday morning in Miami. The 46-year-old rapper sustained neck injuries in the collision, sources told TMZ. It's unclear whether 2 Chainz -- who was in the city for the annual art fair, Art Basel -- suffered additional injuries in the accident, though he's said to be in stable condition. The artist was leaving the Booby Trap strip club shortly before another car smashed into him, apparently from behind, reports TMZ. 2 Chainz was getting ready to exit Interstate 95 when the accident occurred. Authorities reportedly believe the driver who hit the rapper could have been under the influence. Florida Highway Patrol told The New York Daily News that the collision involved three vehicles -- a 2016 Mercedes, a 2013 Nissan and a 2010 Toyota. "There were no fatalities and at least one adult male was transported to an area hospital," said a spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol. On Instagram, 2 Chainz shared a video of himself being loaded into the ambulance, panning to the damaged vehicles as a paramedic was getting ready to shut the ambulance doors.

Country music star Brad Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, helped create a free grocery store in Nashville, Tenn. This year, The Store offered choices to parents looking for gifts for the holiday season. During a two-day event, 400 families shopped at a free toy store, stocked with new toys, video games, stuffed animals, scooters, clothes, makeup and musical instruments. "The emotional aspect of being able to give your child something your child wanted versus just something to sort of get you through the holidays, that's such a load off the minds of somebody who maybe didn't think they were going to be able to do that," Paisley said. The celebrity couple brought the idea of a free grocery store to Nashville after seeing the concept years ago at the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Store received about 2,000 donated items, about half of which came from the Nashville area and the other half from First Responder's Children's Foundation, and raised $20,000. There are plans for the toy store to become a recurring event, but Williams-Paisley noted The Store would need year-round donations to keep people fed.