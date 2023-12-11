One visit convinces transfer QB to be a Hog

Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green’s official visit to Arkansas convinced him to become a Razorback.

It was his only official visit, because he was unable to make trips coming out of high school due to the covid-19 pandemic. Green privately committed to Arkansas on Sunday, then publicly announced his decision Monday through a social media post.

“It went great,” Green said of his visit to Fayetteville. “Just loved the city, loved the coaches and I can really see myself here. I was a covid baby, so I couldn't take any of my official visits, and it's way better than Zoom. Definitely great hospitality and everything. I love it.”

Green, 6-6 and 221 pounds, completed 121 of 212 passes for 1,752 yards and 11 touchdowns against 9 interceptions. Green also rushed 77 times for 434 yards and 9 touchdowns.

He showcased his talent in the Broncos’ 44-20 victory over UNLV in the Mountain West Championship Game last weekend. Green was named the offensive MVP of the title game after completing 12 of 15 passes for 226 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He also rushed 8 times for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns. Green had a long run of 70 yards.

Green said he enjoyed breaking down film with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino during his Arkansas visit.

“It went well, just talking ball,” Green said. “His knowledge and his wisdom of the game, you see it. You see it from the first five minutes, and you just learn the intricate details of everything — how you can step up your game.

“Whether it's the few steps of your drop, it all starts with your footwork. He said it when we were watching film, the first clip, and I just knew. You could tell the experience and the evidence of him coaching so many quarterbacks. I like it.”

Green, who was accompanied by his parents, broke down his decision to become a Razorback.

“Honestly, just the opportunity,” Green said. “The opportunity to be in the city. The teammates seem great, the team seems awesome, the coaches seem awesome. Everybody seems ready to work and that's what I like. I call it, ‘getting out the mud.’ Just bringing that mindset every single day, whatever it takes to grind, whatever it takes to work hard at it. I really love it.”