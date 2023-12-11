Osceola man, 71, dies after being hit by truck

A pedestrian was killed in a car accident Saturday afternoon in Osceola, according to a police report.

Gerald Hill, 71, of Osceola died in a traffic incident that occurred at 5:28 p.m at 1051 W. Keiser Ave.

According to the report, a 1998 Toyota Tacoma was traveling east on West Keiser Avenue in the outside lane of traffic and approaching the driveway of a Family Dollar store.

The vehicle struck Hill as he was walking south in an attempt to cross both lanes of traffic.

The investigating trooper noted that the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the incident.