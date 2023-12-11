“Other days”

100 years ago

Dec. 11, 1924

A provision for the purchase of 160 acres of land on the west side of the city to be used for a city park and state fairgrounds was made by the City Council last night. The land is known as the Fulk tract. The purchase price is $79,312.50.

50 years ago

Dec. 11, 1974

A group supporting the legalization of marijuana will re-enact the Boston Tea Party on its 200th anniversary with a ceremony beginning at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the steps of City Hall. The group will meet at the City Hall steps and then walk down Broadway to the middle of the Broadway Bridge where boxes of tea will be dumped into the Arkansas River.

25 years ago

Dec. 11, 1999

Just in time for Christmas, about 100 current and former Black employees of the Arkansas State Hospital will share $1 million, thanks to the settlement of a 20-year-old discrimination lawsuit. The lawsuit came to an official end Wednesday when U.S. District Judge George Howard Jr. added his signature to a settlement agreement that attorneys signed Oct. 15. The settlement stipulates, among other things, that $1 million will be distributed within 15 working days to an account for a list of plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit originally filed in 1978 by employee Gregory McFadden.

10 years ago

Dec. 11, 2014

A federal judge Tuesday entered a default judgment against one of five Florida companies sued last year by Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel over purported violations of telemarketing laws. Each of the lawsuits allege that separate Florida-based businesses were violating the law by making auto-dialed solicitations to Arkansas consumers on the national Do Not Call registry, in efforts to sell them credit card interest rate reduction services that consumers complained were a rip-off.