Poinsettia Care

While the red poinsettia





is still the most popular, there are a wide array of colors and sizes that can fit almost any home.





With proper care, poinsettias can add color to the home for months, long after the holiday decorations have been put away.

While many people call the showy red, white or colorful part of a poinsettia the “flower”, the true bloom is found in the center of the showy colorful bracts, and is called a cyathia.





The cyathia is comprised of small yellow structures which are not very showy and fade fairly quickly. Luckily, the showy bracts can hold their colors for months. While the original poinsettias were red, today you can buy poinsettias in a variety of shades of red, pink, white, purple, yellow, speckled and even an orange variety that starts showing up for the Thanksgiving holidays.

Poinsettias are not winter hardy in Arkansas, so must be considered a houseplant if you want to keep it for more than the holiday season. While some gardeners try to keep their poinsettias living from year to year, expecting a plant as pretty the following season as the one they bought, that is easier said than done, unless you own a greenhouse. Poinsettias need bright sunlight during the day and total darkness at night in the months leading up to the holidays. Under this light/dark regime, the bracts begin to turn color. Commercial growers have this down to a science and can force the plants into bloom for the holiday season. While poinsettias can recolor under home conditions, the quality is rarely what you can get from greenhouse production.





To keep them looking their best, poinsettias need bright light and even moisture. Overwatering is the leading cause of death, but so is low light. Many unknowing gardeners put their potted treasures as a centerpiece on a table in low light. This can cause leaves to start shedding in record time. As leaves shed, gardeners assume they need water, and can drown the light seeking plant.

When you bring your poinsettia home, place it in an area that receives either direct sunlight or very bright light for a minimum of several hours a day. Remove the decorative plastic wrapper or at least pull it back so it is not tightly wrapped around the plant. The plastic or foil wraps often cut down on air circulation and can hold in too much water. If you remove the wrapping totally, be sure to place it in a saucer to collect water from the drainage hole. Stick your finger into the soil and only water when it is dry. Waterlogged plants and water-thirsty plants both cause wilting and shedding leaves. Once you figure out the watering schedule for your home, the plant can pretty much take care of itself.

You may also have heard that poinsettias are poisonous. Not true. The leaves do have a milky sap that can cause a rash in some people if they are exposed to it, but the plants are not poisonous.

Poinsettias are a great gift to give or receive, and with just a little care, can be a gift that keeps on giving for months.