Rogers officials expect to have new fire chief by end of year, when Tom Jenkins plans to retire

ROGERS -- The interview process for the next fire chief is underway.
Current Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said his decision to retire didn't come from an "epiphany," but the signal, if any, was the current talent of all personnel at the Fire Department.
Jenkins says department is in a great position with lots of talented firefighters
Today at 1:00 a.m.
ROGERS -- The interview process for the next fire chief is underway.
Current Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said his decision to retire didn't come from an "epiphany," but the signal, if any, was the current talent of all personnel at the Fire Department.