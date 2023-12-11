Rogers officials expect to have new fire chief by end of year, when Tom Jenkins plans to retire

Jenkins says department is in a great position with lots of talented firefighters

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Campbell Roper

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, shown in November 2017, will retire from his position at the end of the year. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

ROGERS -- The interview process for the next fire chief is underway.

Current Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said his decision to retire didn't come from an "epiphany," but the signal, if any, was the current talent of all personnel at the Fire Department.