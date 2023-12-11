State Police: England man charged in July homicide

An England man has been arrested for a July shooting that resulted in one death, the Arkansas State Police announced Monday.

Tamarous Dodson, 22, was arrested and charged on Saturday with first-degree murder in the death of Justin Williams, 31, and first-degree battery in the shooting of Dijonnase Shavers.

According to a press release, the shooting occurred at the corner of South Main and Nichols streets in England on July 1.

The state police, England Police Department and the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office took Dodson into custody at a Southwest First Street residence in England.

Dodson is being held at the Lonoke County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

His first court date is scheduled for Jan. 29.