UALR ‘lethargic’ against Winthrop

Winthrop led from start to finish and beat Arkansas-Little Rock 85-68 on Sunday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. The Eagles shot 58% from the field and 56.3% from three-point range.

K.J. Doucet led all scorers with 20 points for Winthrop. Alex Timmerman scored 15 points off the bench and Kasen Harrison added 12 points for the visitors.

The Eagles took advantage of several extended scoring runs to gain separation and faced little defensive resistance from UALR. The Trojans also struggled to score the ball in the first half, shooting just 37% from the field in the first 20 minutes.

"They played with a whole lot more energy," UALR Coach Darrell Walker said. "I thought we were very lethargic. It looked like we were in quicksand to be honest with you."

Winthrop (8-3) built a big lead early and never relinquished it. A made putback layup from Noah Van Van Bibber gave the Eagles a 22-6 lead just 8 minutes into the contest.

"They shoot 58% from the field and 56% from three, you ain't guarding anybody," Walker said. "That's not going to sit well with me. Practice is going to be very interesting on Monday and Tuesday."

The Trojans pulled to within 12 points at 26-14 with 8:41 left in the first half following a pair of free throws from Cougar Downing, but the Eagles went on an 8-0 run immediately after that to push the lead back to 20 points with 4:39 remaining before halftime.

The Eagles went into the break leading 39-25. Doucet was the high-scorer in the first half, reaching double figures with 11 points as the Eagles shot 55.6% from the field in the opening half.

Winthrop started the second half off just like it did the first, going on a quick 7-0 run to take a 46-25 lead just over 2 minutes into the half. Things only got worse for the Trojans as the Eagles extended their lead to 24 points at 51-27 on a fast break slam dunk from Xavier McKelvy with 16:31 to go in the game.

While UALR (4-6) shot better from the field in the second half at 48.5%, Winthrop used a barrage of made three-pointers to thwart any comeback attempt. The Eagles made 7 of their 8 three-point attempts in the second half, a 87.5% mark.

For the game, Winthrop shot 9 of 16 from three-point range. Doucet knocked down four three-pointers, while McKelvy and Nick Johnson each made two baskets from long range. Poor perimeter defense from the Trojans in the second half led to numerous open looks for the Eagles and they took full advantage of the opportunities.

"We didn't stop them in the second half, so that's on us," Walker said. "We were soft. Let's just be honest about it, we were soft. Ain't no sugarcoating it. That bothers me because I'm not a soft guy."

Freshman forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson led UALR and just missed a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds. Bradley Douglas scored 14 points for the Trojans and Jamir Chaplin added 11 points. Downing scored 10 points off the bench for UALR.

"We'll go back and watch the film and get ready for Wednesday," Walker said. "That's all you can do at this point."

UALR will play the University of Texas-San Antonio (5-4) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Jack Stephens Center. UTSA will enter its game against UALR on a three game win streak, the most recent of which being a 93-60 victory against Arkansas-Fort Smith on Sunday.

Central Arkansas 73, Eastern Illinois 70

The University of Central Arkansas got right back into the win column for its second in a row Sunday, holding on to beat Eastern Illinois at Lantz Arena in Charleston, Ill.

Tucker Anderson had one of his strongest games yet for the Bears (3-9). The freshman forward scored a team-high 22 points in a team-high 35 minutes. He made 6 of 10 three-pointers and made 8 of 13 shots from the field.

Ubong Abasi "Glory" Etim had his strongest game yet for UCA. The sophomore Bowling Green transfer led all players with 16 rebounds, including six offensive boards. He added eight points.

UCA's shooting stroke traveled well as it totaled 13 three-pointers at 44.8%. The Bears' starters scored all but eight points.

Naykel Shelton led Eastern Illinois (5-6) with 22 points. UCA held Eastern Illinois' leading scorer, Kooper Jacobi, to 1 of 10 from the field for two points.

STATE DIVISION I WOMEN

Auburn 58, UALR 45

The Arkansas-Little Rock women's basketball team fell to Auburn 58-45 in a nonconference matchup Sunday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 12 points to lead the way for the Tigers. JaMya Mingo-Young also scored in doubles figures for Auburn, finishing with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Conway native Savannah Scott scored six points and collected six rebounds for Auburn in her return to her home state.

UALR (0-7) was paced by Jaiyah Harris-Smith who finished the game with 16 points and five rebounds. Faith Lee scored seven points and Tia Harvey scored three points in her first action of the season for the Trojans.

With the win, Auburn (7-2) extended its winning streak to four games. UALR is still in search of its first win of the season as it prepares to hit the road for what will be a six-game stretch away from Little Rock.