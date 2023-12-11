Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Nov. 30-Dec. 6 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Dec. 1
Joshua Makerria Chambers, 37, and Angel Faye Thompson, 37, both of Prairie Grove
Aaron David Cook, 44, and Eryn Elizabeth Seliga, 44, both of Fayetteville
John Colton-Rivas Crouch, 22, and Haley Jean McCain, 20, both of Springdale
Thomas Clayborn Guinee, 27, and Hannah Mills Corley, 28, both of Fayetteville
Carson James Henderson, 26, and Madelyn Lake Lawrence, 24, both of Dallas
Jacob Robert Arlo Inness, 31, and Elizabeth Maude Toney, 29, both of Farmington
Zachary Garrett Jackson, 28, and Alexandra Renee Politz, 27, both of Fayetteville
Balton Jinna, 34, and Melodie Jatios, 36, both of Springdale
Matthew Ryan Miller, 35, Springdale, and Xiao-Ping Wei, 38, Hayward, Calif.
Shane Dakota Moyle, 23, and Dru Claraty Ives, 23, both of West Fork
Martin Shaun Nixon, 44, and Stephanie Erin Sorensen, 45, both of Prairie Grove
Bert Kevin Page, 56, Fayetteville, and Stephanie Christina Dennis, 52, Rogers
Jordan Nicholas Purcell, 32, and Kimberly Dawn Asher, 38, both of Fayetteville
Kyle Walker Rowden, 37, and Sarah Renee Pennington, 34, both of Fayetteville
Adam Wright Salman, 30, and Makayla Jean Geiser, 27, both of Tontitown
Justin Ode Stroud, 26, and Kelsey Aleena Wiggins, 27, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 4
Pablo Cortes Cortes, 26, and De'Sire Grace Duhaime, 22, both of Springdale
Sagar Pokhrel, 30, and Chandani Gurung, 25, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 5
Blaine Thomas Adams, 29, and Cherokee Dawn Capps, 27, both of Fort Gibson, Okla.
Kolby William Gardner, 22, and Natalie Elizabeth Romine, 21, both of Prairie Grove
Edward Lee McGinnis, 52, and Christina Marie Sluder, 49, both of Farmington
George Kevin Mendez, 34, and Darlene Betancourth, 22, both of Springdale
Travis Dewayne Reynolds, 53, and Emera Amethist Labowsky, 52, both of Fayetteville
Michael Woodrow Robinette, 70, and Bendra Sue Hook, 67, both of Springdale
Lilian Rubayiza Intwaza, 25, and Maria De Jesus Flores, 40, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 6
John Hancell Percival Barker, 69, and Vicki Frances Craft, 64, both of Farmington
Joseph Charles Elliott, 41, and Holly Renee Boyer, 61, both of Springdale
Leo John Morelos Estorninos, 38, and Jenelyn Sureta Dominguez, 33, both of Fayetteville
Seth Kendrick Jameson Hampton, 24, and Hannah Ruth Huffey, 19, both of Fayetteville
Dennis Wayne Nelson, 61, and Elva Carol Martin, 61, both of Fayetteville
David Michael Strider, 44, and Alisa Lynn Blankenship, 55, both of Springdale
Gregory Medford Willoughby, 76, Springdale, and Maxine Lynn Hoepner, 79, West Fork