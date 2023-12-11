Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Nov. 30-Dec. 6 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Dec. 1

Joshua Makerria Chambers, 37, and Angel Faye Thompson, 37, both of Prairie Grove

Aaron David Cook, 44, and Eryn Elizabeth Seliga, 44, both of Fayetteville

John Colton-Rivas Crouch, 22, and Haley Jean McCain, 20, both of Springdale

Thomas Clayborn Guinee, 27, and Hannah Mills Corley, 28, both of Fayetteville

Carson James Henderson, 26, and Madelyn Lake Lawrence, 24, both of Dallas

Jacob Robert Arlo Inness, 31, and Elizabeth Maude Toney, 29, both of Farmington

Zachary Garrett Jackson, 28, and Alexandra Renee Politz, 27, both of Fayetteville

Balton Jinna, 34, and Melodie Jatios, 36, both of Springdale

Matthew Ryan Miller, 35, Springdale, and Xiao-Ping Wei, 38, Hayward, Calif.

Shane Dakota Moyle, 23, and Dru Claraty Ives, 23, both of West Fork

Martin Shaun Nixon, 44, and Stephanie Erin Sorensen, 45, both of Prairie Grove

Bert Kevin Page, 56, Fayetteville, and Stephanie Christina Dennis, 52, Rogers

Jordan Nicholas Purcell, 32, and Kimberly Dawn Asher, 38, both of Fayetteville

Kyle Walker Rowden, 37, and Sarah Renee Pennington, 34, both of Fayetteville

Adam Wright Salman, 30, and Makayla Jean Geiser, 27, both of Tontitown

Justin Ode Stroud, 26, and Kelsey Aleena Wiggins, 27, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 4

Pablo Cortes Cortes, 26, and De'Sire Grace Duhaime, 22, both of Springdale

Sagar Pokhrel, 30, and Chandani Gurung, 25, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 5

Blaine Thomas Adams, 29, and Cherokee Dawn Capps, 27, both of Fort Gibson, Okla.

Kolby William Gardner, 22, and Natalie Elizabeth Romine, 21, both of Prairie Grove

Edward Lee McGinnis, 52, and Christina Marie Sluder, 49, both of Farmington

George Kevin Mendez, 34, and Darlene Betancourth, 22, both of Springdale

Travis Dewayne Reynolds, 53, and Emera Amethist Labowsky, 52, both of Fayetteville

Michael Woodrow Robinette, 70, and Bendra Sue Hook, 67, both of Springdale

Lilian Rubayiza Intwaza, 25, and Maria De Jesus Flores, 40, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 6

John Hancell Percival Barker, 69, and Vicki Frances Craft, 64, both of Farmington

Joseph Charles Elliott, 41, and Holly Renee Boyer, 61, both of Springdale

Leo John Morelos Estorninos, 38, and Jenelyn Sureta Dominguez, 33, both of Fayetteville

Seth Kendrick Jameson Hampton, 24, and Hannah Ruth Huffey, 19, both of Fayetteville

Dennis Wayne Nelson, 61, and Elva Carol Martin, 61, both of Fayetteville

David Michael Strider, 44, and Alisa Lynn Blankenship, 55, both of Springdale

Gregory Medford Willoughby, 76, Springdale, and Maxine Lynn Hoepner, 79, West Fork