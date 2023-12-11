FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas-Pine Bluff outscored the Arkansas women's basketball team by 14 points in the second half and overcame a 12-point deficit to shock the Razorbacks 74-70 on Sunday afternoon at Walton Arena.

It was the first loss to an in-state opponent for Arkansas (8-3) since a 98-84 loss to Arkansas State in the 2005 Women's National Invitation Tournament, and the first time for UAPB to defeat Arkansas.

"We made history," UAPB Coach Dawn Thornton said. "I think anytime that you have an opportunity to do that, you have to celebrate it. Coach [Mike] Neighbors is a wonderful coach. He's a legend. Never could I have imagined what that feels like to be able to beat Arkansas."

Thornton said she made sure her Golden Lions (4-7) came into the game believing they could pull off the upset.

"My dad used to tell me when I was playing college basketball, 'They put their pants leg on one leg at a time like we do,' " said Thornton, who later added, "We don't even scratch the surface of what they have in Fayetteville. But one thing that we do have is a big heart and we have young women that don't really care about stuff.

"They just want to come out and play hard and make a name for themselves."

Arkansas had beaten UAPB by an average 32.3 points in their previous three meetings. Thornton coached the Golden Lions in all of the previous meetings.

"I've played them every year that I've been here, and it's been tough," Thornton said. "But one thing that we've done is shown improvement every year with this basketball program. I'm just so excited to be able to celebrate this with my team."

The Razorbacks gave up 25 second-chance points on 22 offensive rebounds and 18 points on 17 turnovers. They shot 9 of 34 (26.5%) in the second half after building a 42-32 halftime lead.

Arkansas fell to 15-1 against the state's four other Division I teams under Neighbors, its seventh-year coach. He said there was no reason for him to make excuses about the loss.

"They got all the breaks today, [but] they made them happen," Neighbors said. "They got to every loose ball. I don't know what the number is going to be, but when I look at that film, it's going to be hard to watch because I felt like we would really defend and then they would just out-hustle us to the ball.

"Twenty-two offensive rebounds tells you that they were really playing harder than we were, especially in the second half. I'm not going to sit up here and make a bunch of excuses because I just don't want to be that coach that makes excuses when another team kicks your butt like they did."

UAPB guard Zaay Green, the No. 10 prospect by ESPN HoopGurlz in the class of 2018 who previously played at Tennessee and Texas A&M, scored a team-high 21 points. She said the team was not down on itself when it trailed by 10 at halftime.

"Really nothing was said, it was how we moved," Green said. "We kept our composure. We didn't really let the game bother us. We didn't let the score bother us. We just kept going. We didn't give up no matter what."

Maori Davenport, another former 5-star who first committed to Rutgers in the class of 2019 and later played at Georgia, led the Golden Lions with 10 rebounds, including 6 on the offensive glass.

"My roster matches any other Power 5 roster in the country," Thornton said. "And so I don't think that Coach Neighbors scheduled this game as a guaranteed win. I thought that this was something that he wanted to be able to see a gritty team, a team that plays really, really hard."

The final score matched UAPB's largest advantage of the game, and the Golden Lions' final basket was a backbreaker for the Razorbacks. Arkansas trimmed the lead to 71-70 with 1:36 remaining with a three-pointer by Saylor Poffenbarger.

Poffenbarger blocked a shot on the ensuing Golden Lions possession, but once again they came up with a rebound. A kick out from Jelissa Reese found Demetria Shephard wide open in the corner and she buried a three-pointer in front of the home bench, extending UAPB's lead to 74-70.

"There was no doubt in my mind that shot was going to go in," Thornton said. "That is her shot. She practiced that shot with Coach [Nicole] Mealing and Coach [Nathaniel] Bell every single day, relentlessly in the gym."

Arkansas built its halftime lead in large part due to freshman guard Taliah Scott heating up. She made five consecutive three-point attempts and began drawing a close face guard and double teams.

It opened up others, and her teammates went 4 of 4 from three-point range to help build up the halftime advantage. Scott made a driving layup to close the first half and gave the Razorbacks a 10-point edge.

Scott scored 23 points in the first half and finished with 31 points and 6 rebounds.

"We knew that we needed to make an adjustment," Thornton said, pointing to how the team defended Scott on different ball screens. "We needed to be able to be in the locker room to kind of walk through it, to go over it. When the girls could see it being done in halftime, they just came out and executed."

Arkansas was 9 of 14 (64.3%) from three-point range in the first half, but 4 of 20 (20%) in the second half.

"They got us disorganized," Neighbors said, adding that the Golden Lions' 42 second-half points added pressure on the offensive end and got his team on its heels in transition. "I thought our defense, because they were scoring and put a lot of pressure, it probably led to our offense being a little bit rushed."

Makayla Daniels scored 16 points for the Razorbacks, good for second on the team. Poffenbarger had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with 5 blocked shots.

Coriah Beck, the daughter of Arkansas men's basketball great Corey Beck, had 15 points for the Golden Lions while her father watched from the stands. Shephard added 12 points and 6 rebounds.

The Razorbacks dropped to 42-3 all-time against teams from the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC). Arkansas' last loss before Sunday to a SWAC team came in December 1979 against Texas Southern.

Arkansas' next game is at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Samford at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. The Golden Lions will host Ole Miss at noon Dec. 21.