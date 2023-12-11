Concerning the potential closing of Arkansas State University's multimedia journalism program, this turn of events might best be characterized by the grammatically incorrect phrase made recognizable through its use in "Network," the 1976 motion picture written by the late playwright, screenwriter and novelist Sidney Aaron "Paddy" Chayefsky: "Woe is us."

One of Chayefsky's main objectives was to show what might happen when profits drive news content, and it turns out that Walter Cronkite would not have liked the results.

Historically, the same may be said about administrators who threaten academic journalism programs, which are notoriously expensive because of equipment costs and the labor-intensive nature of teaching practical journalism courses.

Upon reading the paragraph above, those unfamiliar with the inter-relationship between journalism education and democracy might ask, "So what?"

Here's what: When the cost of running low-enrollment journalism programs means merging such programs with other programs (sometimes trading outcome quality for program brevity) or cutting the costly programs altogether, the number of broadly educated journalists declines. Over time, a dearth of well-trained journalists, combined with other media environmental factors, means the quality of mass media journalism declines.

In turn, the public who consumes mass media journalism becomes more and more likely to receive news content that is incomplete and even ideologically skewed, the result of which is voting behavior based upon false narratives.

Taken to its logical end, democracy begins to circle the drain.

Clearly, some readers will now do a conspiracy-theory dance and laugh all the way to their favorite multimedia caves. But for those who can remember the "CBS Evening News" with Walter Cronkite or "The Huntley-Brinkley Report" with Chet Huntley and David Brinkley, the chain of events described above probably makes sense.

Here's why this is true.

First, entertaining content in news programs and newspapers began to increase in the 1970s, although the term infotainment was not coined until 1980, at a joint conference of information scientists and librarians. The American public was unknowingly being primed for a digital revolution in news-entertainment combinations, which it received beginning in the 1990s.

Second, in the 1960s and 1970s, national broadcast news was not ushered in and punctuated throughout with music. In fact, according to CNBC's online website, the first national network news music was composed by John Williams in 1985. This development made broadcast news appear to be more friendly and less serious.

And third, as the 21st century progressed, people untrained in journalism created podcasts and other digital outlets that spread unverified information or, at worst, incorrect information that had been made up.

The digital revolution allowed anyone to be a "journalist," which meant trained journalists who have completed course work in ethics and law serve an even more pressing need.

If one even casually examines the state of our democracy, the consequences of diluting or closing journalism programs in a national environment of dubious news media content will be obvious.

If the public fails to support low-enrollment journalism programs because they cost relatively more than other university programs, we, as a country, will convert democracy into some much worse form of government.

It's the public's responsibility to protect this country's democracy by supporting university journalism programs. If it doesn't, another once very recognizable phrase will apply.

It was "spoken" by Walt Kelly's comic strip character Pogo, who in 1970 said, "We have met the enemy and he is us."

Bruce Plopper is a journalism professor emeritus in the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Mass Communication.