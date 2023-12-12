15 disciplined over Air Force intel leak U.S. funds reviving city fire companies

15 disciplined over

Air Force intel leak

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Air Force has disciplined 15 personnel in connection with the classified documents leak by an airman earlier this year, concluding that multiple officials intentionally failed to take required action on his suspicious behavior, the Air Force inspector general reported Monday.

Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira is accused of leaking highly classified military documents from the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts where he worked.

Teixeira, 21, has been jailed since his April arrest on charges stemming from the most consequential intelligence leak in years. He is charged under the Espionage Act with unauthorized retention and transmission of classified national defense information. He has pleaded innocent and no trial date has been set.

Teixeira essentially worked as an information technology specialist responsible for military communications networks.

Inside Teixeira's 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron, members had what the inspector general described as a "more complete" picture of the breadth of Teixeira's active unauthorized intelligence-seeking but "intentionally failed to report the full details of these security concerns" because they thought security officials might overreact, the inspector general found.

The documents released on social media revealed sensitive U.S. intelligence on the Russia-Ukraine war, the Middle East and an array of other topics.

As a result of the security breach, Col. Sean Riley, 102nd Intelligence Wing commander, received administrative action and was relieved of command, and the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, Col. Enrique Dovalo, received administrative action for concerns with unit culture and compliance with policies and standards.

The Air Force also said previously suspended commanders from the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron and the detachment overseeing administrative support for airmen at the unit mobilized for duty under Title 10 USC were permanently removed.

The Air Force took the intelligence mission from the 102nd after the leaks were discovered and the group's mission remains reassigned to other units.

U.S. funds reviving

city fire companies

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA -- President Joe Biden announced Monday that three decommissioned fire companies were being reopened with federal funding, including a ladder truck that would have been the closest responder to a deadly row house blaze started when a Christmas tree caught fire last year.

The fire in the Fairmount neighborhood last year killed three adults and nine children, and was the worst fire in Philadelphia in more than a century. Mayor Jim Kenney said firefighters sat on the stoop in tears, unable to save all the victims. Biden said that had the company been operational, it might have turned out differently.

"This neighborhood once again has a ladder company on-call 24 hours a day," Biden said. "On the day of the Fairmount fire, if the company hadn't been decommissioned Ladder 1 would have been the closest truck to the fire. God only knows whether it would have been able to get there earlier ... and maybe save some lives."

Standing in the Engine 13 Firehouse, Biden and Philadelphia leaders clapped as the truck hoisted up a ladder and the call went over the radio: "Ladder 1 has officially returned to service."

The city of Philadelphia is receiving $22.4 million to pay for 72 firefighters' salaries and benefits for three years. The money comes from the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program, which is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and was made available through last year's budget. That means three companies shut down during the 2008 recession will be reopened.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said Biden's presence in the firehouse Monday showed the Democrat "gave a d***."

"Not just about the city of Philadelphia, not just about those who run toward danger or the firefighters here at Ladder 1, the great women and men of the Philadelphia Fire Department, but he gives a d*** about this community," Thiel said.