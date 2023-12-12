15-year-old arrested in shooting that injured North Little Rock convenience store clerk

North Little Rock police on Monday afternoon arrested a teenager who faces multiple felony charges after authorities say he shot a convenience store clerk.

Officers around 12:35 p.m. responded to the M&M convenience store at 600 W. 22nd Street and located the clerk, who had been shot in the left leg just above the knee, according to an arrest report. His injuries were thought to be non-life-threatening.

Video surveillance footage showed a person, later identified as Damarion Greenwood, 15, of Little Rock, in the passenger seat of a car with a gun, the report says. Greenwood was seen on video footage shooting through the store's front door, hitting the clerk, the report says.

Around 2 p.m., police located the suspect vehicle at 11109 Paul Eells Drive and found Greenwood and another male believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, the report says.

Police were given consent to search the apartment and located a gun in a bedroom closet that matched the appearance of the one Greenwood was seen firing in the surveillance video, the report says.

Detectives think that the shooting stemmed from some sort of dispute at the store, Sgt. Carmen Helton said, but the details were not yet fully clear as the investigation went on.

At least one of the people in the suspect vehicle was seen on surveillance video in an altercation with two other males inside the store before the shooting, the report states.

Officers also arrested the other occupant of the vehicle, Helton said. She was not able to provide the second suspect's name Tuesday evening.

Greenwood faces as an adult felony charges of first-degree battery, committing a terroristic act and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, the report states.