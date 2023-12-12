3 people killed in crashes on roadways in Arkansas

Three people were killed in two separate single-car crashes across the state on Sunday, according to police reports.

Joy Lynn Binns, 66, of Sherrill was killed in a crash in Tucker at the intersection of Arkansas 15 and State Farm Road.

The incident occurred at 3 p.m.

According to the report, Binns was driving a 2021 Toyota Highlander, which appeared to have collided with a tree and gate, according to a report.

Binns was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigating officer noted the weather was clear and the road was dry.

Ellen Clardy, 37, and Reanna Hewison, 35, both of Paragould, were killed in a crash at 2610 Purcell Road in Paragould, another report said.

The crash occurred at 6:44 p.m.

According to the report, Clardy was driving a 2016 KIA Forte south when she failed to navigate a curve and ran off the road on the west side.

The car collided with an embankment before it overturned and came to a stop.

According to the investigating officer, the weather was clear and the road was dry.