Boozman discusses need to speed up disaster recovery work

Today at 6:50 p.m.

by Alex Thomas

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., asks questions during a Senate subcommittee meeting at the Capitol in Washington in this March 22, 2023 file photo. (AP/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., said Tuesday the federal government needs to consider a mechanism for expediting disaster relief funding to ensure communities impacted by natural disasters can promptly access resources.

Boozman's