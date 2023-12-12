Boozman discusses need to speed up disaster recovery work

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., said Tuesday the federal government needs to consider a mechanism for expediting disaster relief funding to ensure communities impacted by natural disasters can promptly access resources.
Boozman's
Today at 6:50 p.m.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., said Tuesday the federal government needs to consider a mechanism for expediting disaster relief funding to ensure communities impacted by natural disasters can promptly access resources.
Boozman's