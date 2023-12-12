Chargers vs. Raiders Week 15 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Chargers and Raiders are both limping into Thursday night's divisional matchup in more ways than one. Los Angeles, which has dropped four out of five games, will be without star quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) against Las Vegas, which has lost three in a row and could be down running back Josh Jacobs (knee).

When these teams played in October, the Chargers (5–8) beat the Raiders (5–8) 24–17 in rookie Aidan O'Connell's first start. It was an ugly game all around with four turnovers and nine sacks combined and the oddsmakers have even lower expectations this time around with Easton Stick set to make his first career start for L.A.

Las Vegas is a three-point home favorite, according to SI Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 33.5 points, which is the lowest of any Week 15 game. There have been five shutouts this season and the Raiders and Chargers were involved in two of them during the last two weeks.

Chargers vs. Raiders Best Bet: Raiders -3 (-110)

Chargers vs. Raiders Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Chargers (+135) | Raiders (-161)

Spread: LAC +3 (-110) | LVR -3 (-110)

Total: 33.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Thursday, Dec. 14, 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video

Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles and Las Vegas Key Stats and Fun Facts:

The Raiders (80.6) and Chargers (96) are two of 10 teams that average fewer than 100 rushing yards per game.

Las Vegas is tied for the second-most turnovers in the league (24) and has the most interceptions (18).

L.A. linebacker Khalil Mack (15) leads the NFL in sacks and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (13.5) is tied for third.

Los Angeles trailed Denver 7–0 when Herbert went down on Sunday. After his exit, the offense didn't do much and the defense caved in a 24–7 defeat, which dropped the Chargers to 2–5 at home on the year. Austin Ekeler scored the team's only touchdown and went over 100 total yards for the first time in four games but his play was hardly enough to prop up an offense that was middle of the pack even before Herbert's injury.

Somehow, Las Vegas played even more uninspiring football in a 3–0 loss to Minnesota. The one time the Raiders made it to the red zone, Hunter Renfrow coughed up a fumble. The rest of the game they were never in field-goal range for Daniel Carlson, an All-Pro kicker who was good from 54 yards this season.

O'Connell finished with just 171 passing yards on 32 attempts, one of which was picked off immediately after the Vikings took the lead late in the fourth quarter. Jacobs racked up 50 yards on 15 touches before he left the game. It was a struggle to move the ball all day long for Las Vegas, though the defense clearly kept Minnesota's offense in check — aside from Nick Mullens' game-winning drive, which occurred after he replaced Joshua Dobbs.

The under is enticing, especially considering it's a combined 20–6 for Los Angeles and Las Vegas this season. However, the extremely low total of 33.5 is enough to turn our attention toward the Raiders covering the spread, so long as it stays at three points. Las Vegas is 3–1–1 against the spread since firing Josh McDaniels and 3–2 as a favorite. The Chargers are also 0–4 against the spread as an underdog and 0–1 in that position on the road this year.

