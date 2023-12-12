COLUMNIST: Now the White House and Democrats must compromise

The White House needs to get serious about reaching a deal with Republicans over aid to Ukraine and border security. It's time for President Joe Biden to end the bluster and work toward compromise.

Last week, Senate Republicans blocked the administration's $111 billion package on a procedural vote that required support from 60 senators for the legislation to advance.

At issue are additional measures intended to stem the flow of illegal migrants over the southern border. Republicans argue the current bill fails to include policy changes they believe will reduce the number of border crossings.

"Republicans think they get everything they want, without any bipartisan compromise," Biden said. "That's not the answer."

Yet Republicans have indeed compromised. Clearly the GOP is willing to give in on Ukraine--many Republicans in both the House and Senate have expressed hesitation about further funding that nation's war with Russia--as long as the president and Democrats do the same on border security.

Given the scope of the immigration disaster the Biden administration has created, this is hardly unreasonable.

Despite the rhetoric, the conditions for a deal are in place. Both sides agree on aid to Israel. Both sides control one legislative chamber. Republicans in the House are more likely to stomach the legislation if it contains the stronger border security measures that their Senate counterparts are demanding.