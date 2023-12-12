Draft of fossil fuel deal draws criticism at talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Countries moved closer to reaching what critics called a watered-down final deal on how to act on climate change on Monday, to the disappointment and anger of nations who called to phase out planet-warming fossil fuels as the United Nations summit in Dubai neared its culmination.

A new draft released Monday afternoon on what's known as the global stocktake -- the part of talks that assesses where the world is at with its climate goals and how it can reach them -- called for countries to reduce "consumption and production of fossil fuels, in a just, orderly and equitable manner."

The release triggered a frenzy of fine-tuning by government envoys and gimlet-eye analysis by advocacy groups, just hours before the planned late morning finish to the talks today -- even though many observers expect the finale to run overtime, as is common at the annual U.N. talks.

Anger grew as people had more time to read the document.

In a closed meeting late Monday, some country delegation chiefs needled COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber's frequent calling of the goal to limit warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit since preindustrial times his "north star," saying the president's proposal misses that star.

"It is not enough to say (2.7), we have to do (2.7) We have to deliver accordingly," Norway minister Espen Barth Eide said.

A source inside the room said several negotiating blocs, including those for small island states, Latin American countries, the European Union and developing countries, all spoke against the new draft, saying its ambition wasn't strong enough.

Some Pacific Island nations argued the text amounted to a death sentence.

The proposed text "doesn't even come close to delivering (2.7) as a north star," Tuvalu's delegation chief Seve Paeniu said. "For us this is a matter of survival. We cannot put loopholes in our children's futures."

Small island nations are some of the most vulnerable places in a world of rising temperatures and seas. Final decisions by COPs have to be by consensus and objections can still torpedo this. Activists said they feared that potential objections from fossil fuel countries, such as Saudi Arabia, had watered down the text.

German climate envoy Jennifer Morgan said Europe is "extremely unified" in opposing the COP presidency's text, calling it unacceptable.

"We're prepared to stay as long as it takes to get the course correction that the world needs," Morgan told The Associated Press as she walked into the heads of delegation meeting.

Zhao Yingmin, Vice Minister for Ecology and Environment of China, said at the meeting that "the draft fails to address the concerns of developing countries on some key issues" and in particular the idea that greenhouse gas emissions must peak by 2025.

United States climate envoy John Kerry says the language on fossil fuels in the text "does not meet the test" of keeping 1.5 alive.

"I, like most of you here, refuse to be part of a charade" of not phasing out fossil fuels, Kerry said. "This is a war for survival."

Kerry's remarks received a round of applause from the room.

A combination of activists and delegation members lined the entry way into a special evening meeting late Monday of heads of delegations, with their arms raised in unity as delegations walked through, creating a tunnel-like effect. A few activists told delegates passing by: "You are our last hope. We count on you."

In the 21-page document, the words oil and natural gas did not appear, and the word coal appeared twice. It also had a single mention of carbon capture, a technology touted by some to reduce emissions although it's untested at scale.

Activists said the text was written by the COP28 presidency, run by an Emirati oil company CEO, and pounced on its perceived shortcomings. It fell fall short of a widespread push to phase out fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal altogether.

Al-Jaber skipped a planned news conference and headed straight into a meeting with delegates just after 6:30 p.m. It was the second time for him to cancel a press briefing on Monday.

"We have a text and we need to agree on the text," al-Jaber said. "The time for discussion is coming to an end and there's no time for hesitation. The time to decide is now."

He added: "We must still close many gaps. We don't have time to waste."

Information for this article was contributed by Olivia Zhang, Malak Harb, Bassam Hatoum and David Keyton of The Associated Press.

Germany's climate envoy Jennifer Morgan, right, and Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock talk while attending negotiations at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)



COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber rides in a cart at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)



Emeric Massaut participates in a demonstration about nuclear power at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)



Dalal Shalash speaks during a demonstration calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas during the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)



Felix Wertli, Switzerland ambassador for the environment, speaks about a draft text after a plenary stocktaking session at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)



COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber, right, greets United Nations Climate Chief Simon Stiell at a plenary stocktaking session at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)



Demonstrators hold signs that reads "hold the line" and "end fossil fuels" during the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

