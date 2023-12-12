FBI names Alicia Corder as new head of Little Rock office

A new special agent is in charge at the FBI's Little Rock field office, filling the vacancy left by the previous head's retirement earlier this year, the agency announced.

FBI Director Christopher Wray appointed Alicia Corder as special agent in charge of the office, the agency said in a Monday news release. Corder most recently served as section chief over the internal affairs section of the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Corder takes over the field office following James Dawson's retirement in September 2023, FBI Little Rock spokeswoman Jessica Franklin said in a statement. Dawson was placed over the Little Rock field office in 2021.

After joining the FBI as a special agent in 2003, Corder worked at FBI field offices in Sacramento, Calif., Los Angeles, St. Louis and D.C. Before joining the FBI, she practiced law in Indiana after graduating Indiana State University and the Indiana University School of Law.