Flexbone stampede

Harding quarterback Cole Keylon was fairly calm and reserved when he sat at the podium for the postgame news conference after the Bisons punched their ticket to the NCAA Division II title game last Saturday with a 55-14 thumping of Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.).

But that straight-faced demeanor was anything but serene for the Harrison native throughout the previous 3 hours.

Whether he was pacing from side to side in between plays or showing some animation with his teammates during timeouts, Keylon was about as antsy as he's been all season.

"It was very exciting," he said. "We just view it as any other game, but the hype around this game. ... The media timeouts, those are long. We were waiting a while.

We knew the floodgates were going to open at some point, and we always thought it was that next play we'd call.

"We'd scheme up something in the huddle, and we just thought that was the play. And a lot of times it was, so we were just ready to get out there and execute it."

Keylon and the rest of the Bisons executed repeatedly in beating up on the Bears in front of a raucous crowd at First Security Stadium in Searcy. The reward was Harding's first-ever trip to Saturday's national championship final in McKinney, Texas.

His contribution was pivotal to the Bisons' clinching victory.

He ran 15 times for 108 yards and scored the game's first touchdown -- a 1-yarder on fourth down -- that started his team's onslaught. He also completed 2 of his 3 passes for 69 yards, with his 65-yard score to Roland Wallace down the middle of the field serving as a dagger of sorts on the opening possession of the third quarter.

That touchdown gave Harding a 41-7 lead that appeared to be safe based on what had unfolded already. Turns out it was.

The 431 yards the Bisons churned out on the ground were the most they'd accumulated since they ran for 528 yards against East Central (Okla.) on Nov. 4. Yet, for a team that averages more than 400 yards a game, that output against Lenoir-Rhyne was plenty.

What Keylon gave the Bisons in their biggest game of the season, at that point, was ample, too.

The 6-0, 200-pound sophomore is the central figure in Harding's triple option attack because he's essentially the ultimate decision maker. Unless it's determined beforehand, Keylon has the ability to give the ball to his fullback, toss it to one of his two slotbacks or run it himself.

In that Flexbone offense, he's flourished in each of those three choices. The 108 yards rushing surpassed a season-high for Keylon, who's run the ball 127 times this season. His 657 yards put him in third on the team behind Blake Delacruz (1,296) and Braden Jay (914), and the 14 touchdowns he's scored on the ground are second only to the 21 that Delacruz has scored.

"You all see Blake ball out every single week," Keylon said of his teammate, who rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the win. "Braden Jay is very electric. Everybody we can give the ball to is extremely dangerous.

"My job is to get the ball to the guys who can go. It's pretty easy when you can do that."

For the most part, Harding has made everything look easy. Twelve of its 14 victories have been by double digits, and 11 have had a final margin of at least 31 points. Only two games have been decided by single digits, and those came in back-to-back weeks during the playoffs against Central Missouri (35-34) and Grand Valley State (7-6).

Accordingly, the Bisons responded to two close encounters with another grinding blowout, this time against a team that had outscored its prior three postseason opponents by 84 points.

"Obviously it starts with our offensive line," Keylon said. "They've been great game in and game out. Whenever times get tough, we just ride behind the O-line every single time. You look at Henderson, OBU, games like this, Grand Valley. ... It's just smash mouth nonstop.

"The guys we've got that can carry the ball, they're just great week in and week out. I've just got to get the ball to those guys."