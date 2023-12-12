The Recruiting Guy

Former SEC LB expected to visit Hogs

Today at 8:42 a.m.

by Richard Davenport

Arkansas assistant coach Travis Williams directs linebackers Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, during practice inside the Willard and Pat Walker Pavilion on the university campus in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. .(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

A former consensus 4-star prospect and SEC transfer linebacker is expected to visit the Hogs today. He’s expected to arrive in Fayetteville around 10 a.m. 

Georgia transfer Xavian Sorey Jr., 6-3 and 220 pounds, made 2 starts for the Bulldogs this season and recorded 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 pass deflection. 

He saw action as a reserve linebacker and on kick coverage in 12 of 15 games in 2022. 

As a senior at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., On3.com's industry ranking had him as the No. 5 linebacker in the nation and No. 46 overall prospect nationally in the 2021 class. 

Sorey chose Georgia over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, Florida and other programs. 