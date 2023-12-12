Giuliani jurors hear threats

WASHINGTON -- Lawyers for two Georgia election workers played audio recordings in a Washington courtroom Monday of graphic and racist threats the two women received after Rudy Giuliani falsely accused them of fraud while pushing Donald Trump's baseless claims after the 2020 election.

The recordings were part of the opening statements in a federal case that will determine how much Giuliani might have to pay the women.

The former New York City mayor has already been found liable in the defamation lawsuit brought by Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, who endured threats and harassment after they became the target of a conspiracy theory spread by Trump and his allies. The only issue to be determined at the trial is the amount of damages, if any, Giuliani must pay.

The women's lawyers estimated that reputational damages could reach $47 million, and suggested that emotional and punitive damages on top of that could be "tens of millions."

Giuliani's lawyer said any award should be much less.

The recordings played by the lawyers Monday included threats accusing the women of treason and threatening to hang them.

The women got hundreds of similar calls, text messages and emails, attorney Von DuBose said. People also showed up at Freeman's home to pound on her door and at her mother's house to make "citizens' arrests," DuBose said.

"Mr. Giuliani and his co-conspirators stole the lives of Ms. Moss and Ms. Freeman by destroying their names," DuBose said.

Freeman and Moss' lawyers also played recordings of Giuliani falsely accusing them of sneaking in ballots in suitcases, counting ballots multiple times and tampering with voting machines.

"None of that -- none of that -- was true," DuBose said.

Trump also repeated the conspiracy theories through his social media accounts, something attorney Michael Gottlieb called "the most powerful amplifier on earth."

The then-president also assailed Freeman and Moss in his speech on Jan. 6, 2021, around the same time people with flags and bullhorns came to Freeman's home. She wasn't there, however, because she had fled after the FBI had told her it wasn't safe. She eventually had to sell the home she had owned for 20 years, DuBose said.

Gottlieb asked the jury to award substantial damages to send a message that "in the United States of America, behavior like Rudy Giuliani's is not the inevitable result of politics. It is not acceptable and it will not be tolerated."

Giuliani's attorney, Joseph Sibley, said Freeman and Moss are "good people" who didn't deserve the treatment they received, but he argued that there was little evidence that Giuliani was directly responsible for the threats and harassment directed their way, and the former mayor never encouraged it.

"This is something other people did independent of Mr. Giuliani," Sibley said. He argued that the amount of money they want in damages is the "civil equivalent of the death penalty."

He said he would ask the jury to award an amount they believe is fair, but at a much lower level.

Giuliani did not speak to reporters as he entered Washington's federal courthouse -- the same building where Trump is to stand trial in March on criminal charges accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden.

Giuliani is expected to take the witness stand in his own case, his lawyer said Monday, raising questions about whether his testimony could also put him in jeopardy in a separate criminal case in Georgia that accuses Trump, Giuliani and others of trying to illegally overturn the results of the election in the state.

The legal and financial woes are mounting for Giuliani, who was celebrated as "America's mayor" after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and later became one of the most ardent promoters of Trump's election lies.

In the Georgia criminal case, Giuliani is accused of making false statements to lawmakers during hearings in December 2020. While showing a surveillance video from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, where ballots were counted in the days after the election, Giuliani said election workers committed election fraud. Specifically, he said, Freeman and Moss were "quite obviously surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they're vials of heroin or cocaine" and that it was obvious they were "engaged in surreptitious illegal activity."

The claims about the election workers were quickly debunked by Georgia officials, who found no improper counting of ballots.

Information for this article was contributed by Nathan Ellgren, Eric Tucker, Kate Brumback and Alanna Durkin Richer of The Associated Press.