Marvin Haynes, a 35-year-old man who was sent to prison as a teenager for the 2004 killing of a man in a Minneapolis flower shop, was released from prison shortly after a judge ruled the eyewitness evidence on which his murder conviction rested was unreliable.

Sheila Jackson Lee, 73, who lost in the runoff election to succeed Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, filed paperwork with Democrats in Texas to appear on the congressional primary ballot in a bid for a 16th term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Stefan Mychajliw, deputy communications director for Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, said campaign staffers "are grateful to law enforcement for their swiftness and professionalism" as a New Hampshire man accused of sending text messages threatening the candidate was arrested.

Robert Crimo III, 23, who is accused of killing seven people at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Ill., fired his public defenders and said he plans to represent himself at trial.

Ed Hamilton, who sculpted a bronze figure of President Abraham Lincoln located along the Ohio River in Louisville, Ky., wrote on Facebook that whoever stole Lincoln's top hat "had to be strong and determined to pry bronze from a base, good grief!"

Zandile Mafe, a man charged with terrorism and other offenses over a 2022 fire that badly damaged South Africa's historic Parliament complex in Cape Town, was diagnosed with schizophrenia by an expert panel and a judge declared him unfit to stand trial.

Jarris Silagi, 44, of Los Angeles, was jailed on $100,000 bail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, elder abuse and a hate crime in an incident that Mayor Karen Bass called a "vile act" against a man walking to a Beverly Hills synagogue.

Kenny Dodson and Axel Dodson, brothers and retired New York police officers who detained a woman accused of trying to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home in Atlanta, were recognized by their former employer with the Outstanding Citizens Award.

Jason Kelly, Fort Jackson commanding general, said the hearts of unit members at the South Carolina Army base "are with the family of Staff Sgt. [Allen] Burtram," as the 34-year-old drill sergeant was found dead after failing to report to work.