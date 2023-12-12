Jacksonville police arrest 3 in shooting

Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested by the Jacksonville Police Department on Sunday on multiple felony charges, including attempted capital murder, according to arrest reports.

Davion Williams, 17, of Jacksonville; Kendall Lamar Stanley, 17, of Jacksonville; and Zamarion Antonio Robinson, 18, of North Little Rock were arrested at 8:03 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Marshall Road.

Officers initially responded to a shooting call at 300 S. Hospital Blvd.

After arriving on the scene, officers determined that the suspects had run into Apartment 104 at the address.

As other officers were on their way, another call about a gunshot victim came in from the Clover Ridge area.

It was determined that the incidents were related and that the victim was Harold Lowery Jr., 27, who was transported to a hospital with critical injuries in his upper chest.

The vehicle Lowery was driving was processed and four bullet holes were found in it.

The occupants of Apartment 104 were contacted and detained at the Police Department.

A search of the apartment found two stolen handguns -- one out of Jacksonville and the other in Little Rock -- and one short-barrel rifle.

Officers determined that 11 children and two adults needed to be interviewed as part of the investigation.

After interviews were conducted, investigators determined that Lowery had been called to the apartment to sell marijuana.

During the robbery, Williams allegedly fired a gun into Lowery's car, striking Lowery once.

Robinson had the short-barrel rifle while Lowery and Williams had the two handguns, the arrest reports said.

After Lowery fled the area, the trio hid the weapons in a hole in the ceiling of the apartment.

In addition to attempted capital murder, the three were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic act, first-degree battery, tampering with physical evidence and theft by receiving, all felonies.

Stanley and Williams were both charged with misdemeanors for minors in possession of a handgun.

Their first court date is scheduled for Jan. 18.