JUCO tight end pledge re-opens recruitment

Junior college tight end Gregory Genross, who committed to Arkansas on Nov. 30, re-opened his recruitment Tuesday in a post to his social media account.

"First off, I would like to thank everyone from University of Arkansas on giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. After talking it over with my family, I’ve decided it’s best for me to DECOMMIT from Arkansas and will be reopening my recruitment," he wrote.

Genross, 6-7 and 230 pounds, of Dodge City (Kan.) Community College, visited the Razorbacks for the Florida International game on Nov. 18 and chose Arkansas over offers from Mississippi State, West Virginia, Utah State, Houston, New Mexico State and other programs.

The Razorbacks received the commitment of Eastern Michigan transfer tight end Andreas Paaske on Sunday.

Arkansas now has 17 commitments in the 2024 class.