Kevin Kelley returns, hired as Sheridan coach

After three seasons away, Kevin Kelley will be back on a sidelines next fall after he was named by the Sheridan School Board as the school's new head football coach Monday night.

Kelley made his name at Little Rock's Pulaski Academy, where he coached from 2003-2020 and led the Bruins to nine state championships. He was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

He became the fastest coach in state history to reach 200 career wins in just 230 games. He left PA after the 2020 season with a record of 216-29-1.

Kelley gained nationwide attention for his high-powered offenses with the Bruins, including his innovative coaching styles — which including rarely punting, no matter the field position, and onside kicks after every score.

After his tenure at PA, Kelley became the head coach at FCS Presbyterian (S.C.) College, winning his first game 84-43 over St. Andrews (N.C.) in record-breaking fashion. But after nine consecutive losses to end the season, Kelley resigned shortly after his lone season at the college level.

He will be Sheridan’s third coach in three years after Tyler Turner resigned to take the same position at Goodpasture Christian in Nashville, Tenn.

Sheridan finished 3-7 this season, missing the Class 6A playoffs by one game. The Yellowjackets have just two winning seasons since 2000 and none since 2007.



