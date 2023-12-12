



Hiding Biden news

It took a while, but I found it. On Page 4A in Friday's ADG, there it was in the section called "The nation in brief." Below the fold and below articles like "Senator's son charged in deputy's death" and "14 year-old charged in Florida killing," it appeared: "9 tax charges added for Hunter Biden."

God forbid that any Democrats that read the ADG would have to learn of any wrongdoing by a Biden. However, even though three of the charges were felonies, the writers point out that Mr. Biden was struggling with addiction during the period he failed to pay his taxes. I think that most left-leaning readers would want to make the case that his addiction would also be a good reason that these charges should probably be dropped. Only in America.

I would be remiss if I didn't point out that this wonderful and informative article was "Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports." Good job, ADG!

STEPHEN SELIG

Little Rock

Agreed-on definitions

I read with interest Edward Tabler's letter of Dec. 9 where he equates liberals, or the "left," with autocracies or totalitarian dictatorships.

He opines that five of the six characteristics for totalitarian dictatorship are all on the left. This he pulled this from what sounds like a well-written book on the subject. I'm fairly sure he read it, but I doubt he pulled his conclusions from the book; rather it's from his firm conviction that the ideology of the far right is the direction the country should move, well supported by Fox News, etc.

I doubt Edward has considered the term "operational definition" where before an argument can be made a term is defined in a way that both parties agree upon before making their arguments. All five of these characteristics he quotes can be easily slanted in favor of the liberal side.

I believe the lack of operational definitions is a primary reason for our separation into the factions we have now. Coming to agreements on these definitions takes time, but no agreements or compromises can be made without them.

RG SMITH

Fayetteville

Letter was interesting

I read with interest the Dec. 9 letter "On totalitarianism" by Edward Tabler and found it quite interesting. Any person who possesses below average intelligence or higher should be in agreement with most of the letter.

The rest of the letter, it would be OK to be in violent--rhetorically speaking--agreement.

JOSEPH G. BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

A witch hunt, right?

If Donald Trump weren't so bewitching, he wouldn't be the target of a witch hunt ...

JAMES B. RULE

Maumelle

Background checks

A letter to the editor written after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel civilians by Hamas suggested that Israel just needed to adopt a Second Amendment to their constitution like America has in order to protect their citizens. There is actually a very vocal minority of Americans that believes the solution to gun violence is to just have more Americans carrying guns, even to the extent of having elementary teachers armed in their classrooms.

There are now more than 400 million guns in America, a number that increases greatly every year, and the numbers of gun deaths and mass shootings have risen just as rapidly. These gun worshipers say that the problem is not with the number of guns but with the people that use guns. At the same time, they fight against any law that would provide background checks to determine if the gun owner is mentally capable of having a lethal weapon.

The only way to determine if a person is capable of owning a gun is to have a detailed background check in order to keep potential criminals or persons with mental problems from owning them. It is inevitable that as Americans acquire more and more guns the number of gun deaths will continue to increase. Gun ownership is a right guaranteed by the Constitution, but every right has responsibilities and restrictions.

The vast majority of Americans believe that background checks are beneficial. Based on their votes, it seems zero percent of NRA-supported congressmen support background checks. An America with the majority of its citizens carrying guns in public is not an America that any person should ever want to live in.

KEN DAY

Springdale

The stench will follow

When associated with a foul odor for a long time, people's senses are dulled to the point that it is no longer detected or objectionable. Our representatives, senators and voters support Donald Trump, who has demonstrated he is an authoritarian leader that is anti-democracy and tries to mimic Adolf Hitler, racist, sexist, an adulterer, narcissist, pathological liar, alleged criminal, con artist, and vengeful. They have defended him and his actions on every front and continue to do so.

This association has been so long and intense that they fail to detect and are comfortable with the stench. They have lost their integrity and for the rest of their lives they will smell like a dog that encountered a skunk. This stench will follow them throughout history.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs



