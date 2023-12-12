LR district plans for schools near a vote by board

Little Rock School District leaders have refined their recommendations for using campuses and growing student enrollment, as well as cutting expenses, in the coming 2024-25 school year.

The latest recommendations -- dealing with Hall High, as well as the new Lacey K-8 Academy, and Western Hills, Martin Luther King Jr., and Baseline elementaries -- were released Monday by the district staff in advance of a 5:30 p.m. Thursday meeting in which the district's School Board is likely to vote on the measures.

Not yet released in preparation for the School Board meeting is any change in a proposed $153.6 million maximum guaranteed price for the construction of a 1,200-seat traditional high school in northwest Little Rock.

"The administration will follow and adhere to the direction of the board on the approval of the [guaranteed maximum price] for the construction of the new west high school," the agenda materials for the board meeting state.

District leaders are recommending that a decision on an earlier proposal to combine Pulaski Heights Elementary and Middle School under one principal and administrative team be delayed until at least January to provide time to confer with parents of students in those schools.

Recommendations and decisions about Parkview Arts and Sciences Magnet High and the use of the former Henderson Middle School campus -- both on John Barrow Road -- are being proposed for a delay. That's so a proposed task force on magnet/specialty schools can be formed and can develop proposals about Parkview over the course of the next several weeks.

Wright told the School Board in October that the capital city district is facing about $15 million in budget cuts for the 2024-25 school year. That is the result of a declining student enrollment, the need for additional resources at academically struggling schools, and higher interest rates on construction bond debt.

Enrollment in the district declined by about 500 students between 2021-22 and 2022-23 and dropped another 183 students this fall to 19,952 in prekindergarten through 12th grade.

The district is anticipating $284 million in state and local revenue and $54.5 million in federal funding this school year.

Eighty percent to 90% of the budget cuts for 2024-25 are expected to come from personnel positions and 10% to 20% from programs, district leaders have said.

District leaders spent much of November asking district residents to generate and respond to ideas for cutting expenses and making more efficient use of campuses.

The anticipated cuts come at a time when there will likely be new construction expenses, such as the construction of the high school on Ranch Road next to Pinnacle View. Ground work has started on the project.

District leaders are also asking the board to approve a guaranteed maximum price of $7.43 million on athletic facilities at the Lacey K-8 Academy that was built on the site of the former McClellan High.

The project includes a field house, a turf athletic field and synthetic asphalt track, as well as renovated home and visitor concession stands, a 159-space parking lot and perimeter fencing.

Elsewhere, district leaders are recommending that a Parent Welcome Center be established on the Hall High campus by the fall of 2025.

The proposal calls for relocating the district's Student Registration Office to Hall and selling the existing office space on Sherman Street that is across East Capital Avenue from the main Little Rock Post Office.

Hall will also be home to what has been the Hall STEAM Magnet High and the relocated West High School of Innovation for as many as 500 total students. Wright has told the board that the Hall campus has "a ton of space" for the different initiatives.

Other Little Rock district departments and personnel would be identified for moving to the Hall campus to become part of the Welcome Center. Possibilities include offices for special education and early childhood education.

At Western Hills Elementary, a school that is losing a large number of its pupils to the new Marian G. Lacey K-8 Academy, the district is recommending that a prekindergarten-through-fifth grade autism center be established in combination with a regular kindergarten-through-fifth grade population in the 2024-25 school year.

Additionally, the recommendation to the School Board calls for designating Western Hills Elementary classrooms -- if there is adequate space and if it is financially feasible -- for "medically fragile" elementary pupils and for early childhood education children. Those changes would preserve the operation of the school.

As for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School that is near Arkansas Children's hospital and the Arkansas Capitol, district leaders are recommending that the school become an academy for language and leadership.

Wright and his staff have suggested that the leadership component at King be developed and offered in conjunction with the Clinton School of Public Service and that instruction in three languages be offered, including Spanish and American Sign Language. The third language has not yet been selected.

The facility recommendations submitted to the School Board for consideration also call for closing down Baseline Elementary and Cloverdale Middle School at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

The closure of those campuses has been planned for several years to take place upon the completion of the Lacey K-8 Academy. District leaders recently said that they had been unable to find in School Board meeting minutes the actual votes to do that.

Still other recommendations from district administrators call for formation of three task forces to:

Develop strategies for expanding early childhood education in the district. Task force co-chairs will be Esther Jones, the district's director of early childhood education, and School Board member Anna Strong.

Create a long-term facilities maintenance program, including the identification of a dedicated funding source. Task force co-chairs will be Kelsey Bailey, chief deputy for business and operations; Mike Ellis, district director of facilities and maintenance; and School Board member Vicki Hatter.

Review and update the district's menu of magnet/specialty schools to ensure there is no duplication of programs, that the program themes are distinctive and that the district has an appropriate number of programs. Task force co-chairs will be Frederick Fields, who is the district's executive director of student services, and School Board member Leigh Ann Wilson.