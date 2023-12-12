LRPD: Victim in fatal officer-involved shooting Monday night reached for a handgun when he was shot





A person who was fatally shot by officers outside a Little Rock hotel just off of Interstate 30 on Monday reached toward his waistband for a handgun, police said Tuesday morning.

Little Rock Police Department Chief Heath Helton provided the details during a news conference at department headquarters.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at a Days Inn, 8219 I-30, just after 3 p.m., Helton said. A caller told police that as many as five shots were fired and that a male suspect in the gunfire left in a vehicle. The caller also reported seeing another potential suspect with a handgun, around the back of the hotel, according to the chief.

Another caller told police they saw the suspect shoot into a hotel room, which was later determined to be room 110, though police said they didn't find anybody injured as a result of that gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a male suspect matching the description of the suspect in possession of a gun outside the east side of the Rest Inn, 8217 I-30, according to Helton. Police said they approached the suspect and instructed him to comply with them, though he refused. He reached into his waistband for a handgun.

Two officers shot their service weapons, critically injuring the suspect. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave, and the investigation into the shooting and shots fired call remain active, according to police. The officers each had roughly four years' experience within the department, the chief said.

Helton described Monday's events as a "tragic incident."

"These types of incidents are tough on the victims as well as the officers involved," he said.

Police didn't immediately release the names of the suspect or the officers who shot him, though Helton said he expects to release the suspect's name within the next day.



