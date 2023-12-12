Macy’s is said to get buyout offer of $5.8B





Macy's Inc. has received a $5.8 billion buyout offer from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management, a wager that the retailer can execute its turnaround better as a private firm.

The investors offered $21 a share for the department store operator, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Macy's stock rose as much as 16% in Monday trading in New York, the most in more than a year. The stock dropped 16% for the year through Friday's close, while the S&P 400 Midcap Index gained 8.3% for the period.

Macy's, Arkhouse and Brigade Capital declined to comment on the offer, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

The offer for Macy's, the largest department store chain in the United States, comes in the midst of the Christmas shopping season, a crucial period that can hugely affect a retailer's year.

Like its peers, Macy's has been seeking to cull its lower-performing retail stores and improve its online buying experience. After a pandemic shopping surge, its core customers have pulled back this year as inflation has taken a toll. Higher costs for groceries and other daily expenses have led many consumers to curb their spending on clothing and discretionary items. Macy's is also hoping to win over a new generation of customers more accustomed to shopping online than heading to large department stores.

Department stores in particular have been confronting a broader shift in consumer habits as shoppers gravitate toward specialty and off-mall retail.

Macy's, which operates the Bloomingdale's chain alongside its own namesake department stores, last month reported a 7% same-store sales decline in the third quarter.

The offer comes as Macy's, perhaps best-known for its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, readies for a changing of the guard. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette is retiring in February after nearly seven years, ceding the position to Bloomingdale's CEO Tony Spring.

On a recent call with analysts, Spring highlighted the growth of the company's newer, smaller-scale stores and its e-commerce expansion. "I am confident we can evolve Macy's Inc. into a more relevant destination," he said. "The fundamentals are there."

Gennette has led Macy's in recent years through an ongoing turnaround strategy called Polaris, which has included store closures and new store formats, job cuts and a focus on digital offerings. He joined Macy's in 1983 as an executive trainee and worked his way up the executive ranks before becoming CEO in 2017.





During Gennette's tenure, Macy's became the target of activist investor Jana Partners, which called on the company to improve its valuation by spinning off its e-commerce business. Starboard Value LP had also previously pushed Macy's to wring more money from its real estate holdings and consider forming a real estate investment trust.

Macy's real estate is worth at least $6 billion, Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, wrote in a note. And there would be "some short-term gains" to actions such as an e-commerce spinoff. But the retailing business could find itself in "the worst of all worlds" without reinvestment of those profits to support it, Saunders said.

"Macy's would lose its safety net of solid assets and the low store costs that accrue from the ownership of shops," he wrote.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mary Ross Gilbert estimates that Macy's real estate assets in the United States, including its flagship in Manhattan's Herald Square, could be worth $8 billion. Arkhouse and Brigade Capital's offer values Macy's around $8.5 billion, including debt, which shows they might not assign much value to the retail holdings. She values the Herald Square store alone at $2 billion, noting that the valuation "might be low given a major development underway that includes a new office tower."

In 2017, Macy's also held early talks with Hudson's Bay Co. about a possible takeover, Bloomberg reported at the time, though talks eventually fell through.

Information for this article was contributed by Gillian Tan, Crystal Tse, Matthew Monks, Olivia Rockeman and Jeanette Neumann of Bloomberg News and Lauren Hirsch and Stacy Cowley of The New York Times.




