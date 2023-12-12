Man shot in hand on I-630 in Little Rock

A man driving on Interstate 630 in Little Rock was shot in the hand by another motorist Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The 26-year-old victim was headed west on the highway, near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit, at about 2:15 p.m. when the gunman pulled alongside his vehicle in a silver Honda Civic and fired at least two rounds into the driver's side of his car, the state police said in a news release.

The victim and gunman both took Exit 3B, for Pine and Cedar streets, before witnesses lost sight of the gunman's vehicle.

The victim, whose injury was not thought to be life threatening, was taken to UAMS Medical Center.

The state police said late Tuesday that the gunman was still at large.