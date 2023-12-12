Matlack leaves visit impressed with Arkansas

Kansas State junior transfer defensive end Nate Matlack was impressed with Arkansas’ stadium, hospitality and defensive scheme during his official visit.

"It was great. I was here for about 24 hours, but I learned a ton about Arkansas and I really enjoyed it,” Matlack said.

Matlack, 6-5 and 249 pounds, visited Central Florida before arriving in Arkansas on Monday evening. He left Fayetteville on Tuesday night.

He plans to officially visit Pittsburgh on Thursday and will make a decision shortly after.

“I think I’ll probably talk to my parents and make a decision probably next week or around Sunday-ish,” said Matlack, who’s being recruited by Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams.

He and Georgia transfer linebacker Xavior Sorey ate dinner with the coaching staff at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Tuesday. Seeing the stadium during the day and night highlighted his trip.

“Seeing the stadium, it’s beautiful. I was really shocked,” Matlack said. “I’ve never been here, so it was awesome to see that.”

He was a consensus 3-star prospect in the 2020 class as a senior at Olathe East High School in Kansas before inking with Kansas State.

Matlack reports offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Central Florida, Texas Tech, Pittsburgh, Texas State and Colorado State.

Kansas State has been a three-man front on defense since 2021. The Arkansas four-man front looks to be a good fit.

“I was looking for a 4-3 defense, something that had a good position for a good defensive end and I felt like this was the place that can do that for me, so I’m really excited for that,” he said.

He had 15 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 1 pass deflection this season for the Wildcats in 12 games.

He had 39 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles and 1 recovered fumble in 3 seasons.

Matlack’s parents accompanied him on the three-hour drive to Fayetteville. They were also impressed with Arkansas.

“They liked it, too,” he said. “They loved the hospitality, the Southern hospitality, I guess. We’re almost in the South by now. Yeah, it was great. They loved it.”

The visit appears to help Arkansas’ chances.

“It definitely increased it, I would say,” Matlack said. “It was awesome being here and I told Coach (Sam) Pittman that I really like this place, so we’ll see what the decision is after the next visit.”