Singers RM and V of the K-pop band BTS began their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management agency announced Monday. This came a day before two of their band mates, Jimin and Jung Kook, were also expected to report for duty. Three other BTS members -- Jin, J-Hope and Suga -- are already months into their conscription. According to HYBE, the band's management company, RM and V arrived at an army boot camp in the central city of Nonsan to start their 18-month compulsory service. The company said Jimin and Jung Kook would report to the army together. It didn't immediately confirm South Korean media reports that they would be at the boot camp today."I've been so happy to have been a part of BTS for the past 10 years. ... Eighteen months can feel both long and short at the same time and I'm sure this period will be a strange and new time of inspiration and learning for all of us," RM said in a statement posted on his Instagram account. "See you in the future. I love you a lot." RM and V will receive five weeks of combat training before being assigned to specific units and duties.

A judge ordered Prince Harry on Monday to pay nearly more than $60,000 in legal fees to the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid for his failed court challenge in a libel lawsuit. The Duke of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd. over an article that said Harry tried to hide his efforts to retain publicly funded protection in the United Kingdom after leaving his role as a working member of the royal family. Justice Matthew Nicklin ruled Friday in the High Court in London that the publisher has a "real prospect" of showing that statements issued on Harry's behalf were misleading and the February 2022 article reflected an "honest opinion" and wasn't libelous. "The defendant may well submit that this was a masterclass in the art of 'spinning,'" Nicklin wrote, in refusing to strike the honest opinion defense. Harry has claimed the article was "fundamentally inaccurate" and the newspaper defamed him when it suggested he lied in his initial public statements over efforts to challenge the government's decision to strip him of his security detail after he and his family moved to the United States in 2020.