Country Life to lease

industrial site in NLR

Country Life, a national vitamin and nutrition provider, has agreed to lease about 70,000 square feet for the next 10 years at a North Little Rock industrial facility.

The New York company, privately held and founded 50 years ago, will use the facility at the Central Commerce Center for product storage and distribution. Central Commerce Center is just off the Galloway Exit on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock and was completed in 2022. It features truck docks and loading bays and spacing to accommodate storage and shipping operations.

"Central Commerce Center has a lot to offer to manufacturing firms such as Country Life," said Isaac Smith, part of a team at Colliers of Arkansas that represented the owner.

Country Life of Hauppauge, N.Y., manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products in the natural, supplements, sports nutrition and personal-care markets. The company said it will occupy the space in March 2024.

-- Andrew Moreau

Premium Brands sets

up Springdale move

Beverage distribution company Premium Brands of Northwest Arkansas is moving from Fayetteville and will establish a new headquarters and warehouse operation in neighboring Springdale sometime next year.

The company has purchased 20 acres from the Springdale Public Facilities Board and is expected to begin construction in 2024. Premium Brands paid $1.5 million for the property, according to Benton County property records.

"We are very excited to move our operations to Springdale ... we knew the location would fit perfectly for our current and future operations," said Casey Moore, Premium Brands of Northwest Arkansas vice president and chief financial officer.

The new location north of Kendrick Avenue will include a distribution warehouse, the company said. Plans are to widen Kendrick Avenue in 2024 -- providing direct access for Premium Brands to Arkansas 265.

The 130,000-square-foot Springdale facility will house the company's workforce of about 100 employees. Premium Brands distributes beer, spirits, wine and non-alcoholic beverage in Northwest Arkansas and Central Arkansas, according to its website.

The company -- majority female and family owned -- has been in operation since 1984.

-- John Magsam

Arkansas Index up

15.29 points at close

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 881.67, up 15.29.

"Another strong day for stocks on Monday adding to six straight weekly gains as investors look to the Federal Reserve meeting over the next two days," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.