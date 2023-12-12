NFL Week 15 Odds and Betting Preview

If you haven't joined in the fun yet, pop on over to SI Sportsbook and put in your free entry today for Week 15. If you pick all 10 of the winners against the spread, you could win up to $10,000.

So, what do you have to lose?

That's right. Absolutely nothing. Plus, the more picks you make correctly, the more free bets you can earn. Look for our expert picks this Friday as an added bonus.

Here are this week's lines for SI Sportsbook's Perfect Ten:

Cowboys at Bills Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Contest Line: Cowboys +2.5| Bills -2.5

Buccaneers at Packers Contest Line: Buccaneers +3.5 |Packers -3.5 Game Info: Sunday Dec. 17, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX The Buccaneers pulled off the upset win on Sunday, despite the fact I had to look for Mike Evans on a milk carton. Jordan Love and the Packers should be able to exploit this Bucs secondary, though, so choose wisely. Falcons at Panthers Contest Line: Falcons -3.5 | Panthers +3.5 Game Info: Sunday Dec. 17, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX The Panthers have covered the spread only once this season. Go ahead and consider buying the hook for the Falcons who are 6-7 ATS. Jets at Dolphins Play for Free for the chance to win up to $10,000 on SI Sportsbook Contest Line: Jets +12.5 | Dolphins -12.5

Game Info: Dec. 17, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS Zach Wilson and the Jets put up 30 points at home in the rain on Sunday, upsetting the Houston Texans at MetLife in New York. Going on the road vs. the Dolphins is a different matter, though. Can Wilson keep Aaron Rodgers' playoff hopes alive? SISB thinks not, favoring the Dolphins by -12.5. Miami is 9-3 ATS, and they beat the Jets by a 21 point margin in Week 12 when Tim Boyle was at the helm. Bears at Browns Contest Line: Bears +3.5| Browns -3.5 Game Info: Sunday Dec. 17, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX The Bears won outright as underdogs last week, bringing their record to 5-8 ATS this season, but can they keep pace with a 38 year old quarterback straight off the couch? Joe Flacco would say no. Cleveland is 8-5 ATS this year despite the carousel at starting passer. Giants at Saints Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Contest Line: Giants +6.5 | Saints -6.5 Game Info: Sunday Dec. 17, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX The Saints are still fighting for the NFC South title and should be able to take advantage of this Giants defense. Texans at Titans Contest Line: Texans +1.5 | Titans -1.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 17, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS If CJ Stroud clears concussion protocol, this line is the steal of the century. If he doesn't, it's anyone's ballgame. Chiefs at Patriots David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Contest Line: Chiefs -9.5| Patriots +9.5 Game Info: Sunday Dec. 17, 1:00p.m. ET | FOX Patrick Mahomes is due for a bounce back game. But, can he bounce-back by a big enough margin? Even Taylor Swift may not have that much influence. The Patriots are only 3-10 vs. the spread this season, while the Chiefs are 8-5. 49ers at Cardinals Contest Line: 49ers -13.5| Cardinals +13.5 Game Info: Sunday Dec. 17, 4:05p.m. ET | CBS The Niners are expected to win big vs. a Cardinals defense that has allowed an average of 25.5 points per game while San Francisco is allowing just 15.5. The Niners are scoring 29.2 points per game while the Cardinals average 17.7. San Francisco is 10-3 ATS this year- tied for the best record with Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Dallas. Commanders at Rams Contest Line: Commanders +6.5| Rams -6.5 Game Info: Sunday Dec. 17, 4:05p.m. ET | CBS The Commanders will be fresh off a bye, but the Rams have looked frisky lately, averaging 34.7 points per game across the last three. The Commanders defense has been the most generous this season, allowing 30.4 points per game to opponents.

