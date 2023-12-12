NWA outdoor briefs: Polar Bear tournament set at Beaver Lake





Alliance to host workshop

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host a free forestry management workshop from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Keith Hamm pavilion at Withrow Springs State Park north of Huntsville.

Michael Mitchell, an Arkansas registered forester, will discuss practices such as prescribed burning and timber thinning. He will lead a forest walk that demonstrates practices that benefit forest health. Email info@beaverwatershedalliance.org for details.

Park closes trails for hunt

Hobbs State Park-Conservation area will hold a youth firearms deer hunt in the park on Saturday and Sunday. Most of the park's trails will close temporarily during the hunt.

Hobbs is Arkansas' largest state park at over 12,000 acres and is the only Arkansas state park that allows limited hunting.

Center hosts family camp

A three-day nature and science camp for families will be held Friday through Sunday at the Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County. All ages are welcome. Go to onsc.us/events for details and registration.

Programs helps squirrel hunters

A free program on squirrel hunting and how to call in squirrels is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith. Educators will demonstrate three different squirrel calls to increase hunting success. Squirrel hunting regulations and how to clean squirrels are part of the program. Call the center at (501) 710-6285 to register.

Ponca center holds open house

A holiday open house will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Ponca Nature Center in Ponca.

Activities include making Christmas ornaments from shotgun shells and other materials and a family photo area. Snacks will be served.

Squirrel hunt this Saturday

Ponca Nature Center in Ponca will host a mentored squirrel hunt from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. A class at the center will focus on squirrel hunting regulations and squirrel biology. That will be followed by a mentored squirrel hunt on a nearby wildllife management area. Shotguns and ammunition are provided. Participants 16 and older must have an Arkansas hunting license and free wildlife management area use permit. Visit agfc.com/events to register.

Polar Bear tournament set

The annual Polar Bear bass tournament will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 1 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park. Entry fee is $80 per boat and includes big bass. First prize is $1,000.

Early entries are accepted at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers or Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville. Make checks payable to Jeff Cook, who is tournament director. Cash only is accepted at the boat ramp on tournament morning. Call (479) 263-8441 for more information.

Class teaches duck recipes

Learn how to cook different recipes using wild duck meet at a free program from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith. Cooks will teach how to prepare a variety of duck dishes. Registration is not required.



