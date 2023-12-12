BASKETBALL

Morant claims self defense

NBA star Ja Morant testified in court Monday that a teenager hit him in the face with a one-handed basketball pass at close range during a pickup game last year and that the Memphis Grizzlies guard punched the teen once in the face. Morant said on the stand that the teen bumped him in the chest, balled his fists and got into a fighting stance. The lawsuit was filed by Joshua Holloway, who was 17 when the brief fight erupted at a basketball game on a court located at the Memphis-area home of the NBA All-Star's parents on July 26, 2022. Holloway, now 18, accuses Morant and his close friend Davonte Pack of assault, reckless endangerment, abuse or neglect, and infliction of emotional distress. Morant, 24, has said that he and Pack each punched Holloway once, and that Pack's blow sent Holloway to the ground. Morant claims he was acting in self-defense after Holloway threw the ball at him and hit him in the chin during a check-ball situation. A "check" is a common practice in pickup games in which two opposing players pass the ball to each other and check to see if their teammates are ready, often before starting a game or after a foul.

Top rebounder out 2 months

Mitchell Robinson will have left ankle surgery this week, leaving the New York Knicks without their starting center and the NBA's top offensive rebounder for at least two months. Robinson was hurt Friday in a loss to Boston and the Knicks announced Monday that he would undergo the procedure this week. The team said he would be evaluated in eight to 10 weeks. Coach Tom Thibodeau said an X-ray performed in Boston didn't show a significant injury, but the Knicks wanted to do additional testing that revealed Robinson had a stress fracture. Robinson leads the league with 112 offensive rebounds (5.3 per game). For the season, Robinson is averaging 6.2 points and 10.3 rebounds. He is shooting 59%, having set the NBA record in 2019-20 when he hit 74.2% of his shots to break Wilt Chamberlain's mark of 72.7% in 1972-73.

GOLF

PGA suspends Rahm

The PGA Tour has notified Jon Rahm he has been suspended for signing with Saudi-funded LIV Golf, a formality that is more about the benefits to the players Rahm leaves behind. Mackenzie Hughes and Carl Yuan are the immediate beneficiaries of Rahm's decision last week to sign with the rival league. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a memo to players Monday afternoon said Rahm's suspension "due to his association with a series of unauthorized tournaments" removes his name from the FedEx Cup eligibility points list. That means Hughes goes from No. 51 to No. 50, and now is eligible for all seven of the $20 million signature events in 2024. It also means Yuan, who was signed up for Q-school this week, moves up one spot to No. 125 and has a full PGA Tour card for next year.

FOOTBALL

QB unlikely vs. Raiders

Justin Herbert visited two hand specialists on Monday after the Chargers quarterback fractured the index finger on his right hand during the second quarter of Los Angeles' 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Coach Brandon Staley said Monday morning that he would wait until the results of those visits before he made a decision on Herbert's status for Thursday night's game at the Las Vegas Raiders.

Browns safety signs deal

Browns safety Grant Delpit signed a three-year, $36 million contract extension Monday with Cleveland, one day after he injured his groin in a win over Jacksonville. The deal includes $23 million guaranteed. A second-round pick from LSU in 2020, Delpit would have been eligible for free agency after this season. Delpit missed his rookie year with a torn Achilles tendon, but has developed into a productive playmaker for the Browns (8-5), who currently hold a wild-card playoff spot.

Surgery for Browns tackle

Browns rookie right tackle Dawand Jones will undergo season-ending knee surgery, yet another blow to a Cleveland team that has spent the season dealing with major injuries. A fourth-round pick from Ohio State, the 6-8, 375-pound Jones had a strong season after being thrust into the starting lineup earlier than expected when two-time All-Pro Jack Conklin tore knee ligaments in Week 1. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Jones sustained a knee injury during practice last week. James Hudson III started Sunday's win over Jacksonville in Jones' spot and will likely stay there for the final four regular-season games.

BASEBALL

Dodgers trade for prospect

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired shortstop prospect Trey Sweeney from the New York Yankees on Monday for left-hander Victor Gonzalez and infielder Jorbit Vivas, opening roster spots for Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly. Los Angeles' 40-man roster was full before the trade and the Dodgers needed to open two spots. Ohtani has a pending agreement on a record $700 million, 10-year contract and pitcher Joe Kelly on an $8 million, one-year deal. The 23-year-old Sweeney was selected by the Yankees with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft. He hit .252 with 13 home runs, 49 RBI and 20 stolen bases last season at Double-A Somerset.

Two-time WS champ dies

Vic Davalillo, a two-time World Series champion who spent 16 seasons in the major leagues and became the first Venezuelan-born player to win a Gold Glove, died Dec. 6. He was 84 or 87, depending on conflicting sources. Davalillo died in Caracas after an emergency surgery due to an intestinal obstruction and renal insufficiency, daughter Helga Davalillo said. Baseball Reference lists his date of birth as July 30, 1939, but Davalillo considered July 31 his birthday and Asdrubal Fuenmayor wrote in a 2006 biography that Davalillo was born in 1936. The 1969 Sporting News Baseball Register also used 1936. Davalillo was an All-Star in 1965, when he hit .301 with 5 home runs, 40 RBI and 26 stolen bases, finishing third in the AL batting race behind Tony Oliva and Carl Yastrzemski. He was traded to the California Angels in June 1968, part of a big league career that took him to St. Louis (1969-70), Pittsburgh (1971-73), Oakland (1973-74) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (1977-80). Davalillo finished with a .279 average, 36 home runs, 329 RBI and 125 steals, winning World Series titles with the 1971 Pirates and 1973 Athletics. He had a .323 average in 22 postseason games, including 4 for 20 in the World Series.

TENNIS

Swiatek ends year No. 1

Iga Swiatek's second consecutive season-ending No. 1 ranking helped her collect a second consecutive WTA Player of the Year award on Monday, making her the first woman since Serena Williams to claim that honor twice in a row. Williams, who retired last year, was the WTA Player of the Year every season from 2012-15, the final four of the seven total times the American claimed that award. Swiatek went 68-11 in 2023 with a tour-leading six titles, including at the French Open in June. That was Swiatek's third championship at Roland Garros and fourth overall at a Grand Slam tournament. The 22-year-old from Poland wrapped up the season with an undefeated run at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, last month, which allowed her to overtake Aryna Sabalenka atop the rankings.