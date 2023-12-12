Officials mark completion of second of two solar arrays expected to meet 90% of Pulaski County’s electricity needs

Officials on Monday marked the completion of a new solar array within the Port of Little Rock's industrial park that will supply power to help meet Pulaski County's electricity needs.

The 4.7-megawatt solar array made up of 14,800 panels is located near Zeuber Road.

It is the second such facility constructed through a partnership between Pulaski County and Today's Power Inc., the North Little Rock-based subsidiary of the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.

The other solar array, a 250-kilowatt facility near the Pulaski County jail, went online in 2021. Today's Power owns and operates both solar arrays, which together are expected to provide 90% of the electricity required by the county government.

Although the latest, larger facility was already active and generating power, in service of a photo opportunity on Monday, Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde and others gathered around an oversized light switch prop and flipped it on.

Not long ago, had he said that harvesting solar energy would provide 90% of the county's electricity needs, "the collective grumble from the naysayers would probably have registered on the Richter scale," Hyde told attendees on Monday.

"Moreover, [if] I'd told you that project would be completed at zero -- that's no additional cost to the taxpayer -- and save approximately $250,000 a year in electric cost, I'm pretty sure the grumble would've been audible on the moon," Hyde added.

Among others, Hyde recognized and thanked County Attorney Adam Fogleman, calling him "the driving force" behind the roughly 8½-year project.

In his remarks to attendees, Derek Dyson, the president and chief executive officer of Today's Power, thanked officials like those at First Security Bank, which he said helped finance the project.

Dyson, who assumed his current role on Jan. 1, 2022, likened himself to the final runner in a 400-meter relay with regard to the long-term project.

It was a pleasure working with a group at Pulaski County "that saw the vision and was there every step of the way to get it done," Dyson said.

The hum from the solar farm in the background "tells me we're making money," Dyson said. Even though it was a little loud, to him it was the sound of music, he said.

In 2022, Hyde told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that two recently completed phases of efficiency upgrades to county buildings were anticipated to save the county approximately $700,000 in costs annually on top of the $250,000 in savings expected upon the completion of the solar arrays.

Those upgrades encompassed lighting, windows, water and HVAC, Hyde said at the time.

Under the arrangement with Today's Power, over the next 25 years, the county will pay a fixed rate of 5.3 cents per kilowatt-hour compared with the 8.3 cents charged by Entergy Arkansas, according to a county news release.