Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 12, 1923

NEW ORLEANS -- Police today were hunting a Louisiana wild cat, destined for a zoo across the Atlantic, which, late yesterday, escaped from his cage aboard a steamship and made his way ashore. Police from two precincts and every officer on strike duty along the riverfront, armed with riot guns and tear and gas bombs, scattered here and there afoot and in automobiles in search of the animal.

50 years ago

Dec. 12, 1973

Willa Dean Smith and Paul Smith, of Pine Bluff, filed individual suits Tuesday in federal District Court at Little Rock, alleging that Larry Greenich, owner of Pine Bluff Hydraulics and Pneumatics, owed them $1,632 in back wages. Greenich failed to comply with minimum wage and maximum hour provisions of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act while the Smiths were employed by him September 15, 1969 to April 11, 1970, the suits said. Willa Dean Smith said in her suit that she was entitled to $979.80 in back wages and damage of the same amount. Paul Smith said in his suit he was entitled to $622.31 in back wages and damages of the same amount. Both plaintiffs said they had asked Greenich for the money, but he had refused to pay.

25 years ago

Dec. 12, 1998

HOPE -- A man charged with three counts of capital murder has been placed in isolation at the Hempstead County Detention Center for allegedly hitting a fellow inmate, the jail administrator said. Administrator Jim Parsons said Corey Gulley could spend up to 30 days in "administrative lockdown" and that the length of the sentence will depend on a jailhouse hearing. ... Parsons said the inmate whom Gulley allegedly hit was not injured. Parsons would not identify the inmate. "He [Gulley] was raising cane about his lunch and they were going to lock him down, and he said 'Well, I'm going to give you something to lock me down for' and hit an inmate," Parsons said. "I don't know what the problem was with the lunch."

10 years ago

Dec. 12, 2013

Within a month of being fired from his job as a financial adviser for the Charles Schwab investment firm, a former North Little Rock man began visiting the home of an 86-year-old ex-client whom he subsequently bilked out of more than $200,000, he admitted Wednesday to a federal judge. ... [Christopher] Williams began visiting the elderly man's Little Rock home in July 2012 on the pretext of helping him clean, Briscoe said, noting that Williams unearthed the man's financial documents during the "cleaning" process. He then used those documents to access the man's Bank of America account online. Among numerous fraudulent transactions cited in the affidavit were two $75,000 checks that Briscoe said Williams wrote from the man's account in July and August 2012. The affidavit said both checks were made payable to the Arkansas Freeride Society, a nonprofit for which Williams opened a checking account at Iberia Bank, where he then deposited the funds.