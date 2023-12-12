Pair of Razorback O-linemen to stay

FAYTETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas offensive linemen Andrew Chamblee and Ty'kieast Crawford both said via social media on Monday they would be returning to the Razorbacks in 2024.

The announcement by the linemen came on the same day the Razorbacks got a commitment from transfer quarterback Taylen Green of Boise State.

Chamblee made his announcement with a quote tweet of a post on X (formerly Twitter) by new offensive line coach Eric Mateos.

After Mateos posted "Hogs are so back," Chamblee responded with "So ready to get the 2024 season started!! Can't wait to show the world."

Chamblee, a 6-6, 304-pounder from Maumelle High, made eight starts at left tackle as a redshirt freshman last season while playing in all 12 games.

Crawford will be a bonus-year senior in his fourth season in the program after transferring from Charlotte. The 6-5, 326-pounder from Carthage, Texas, started four games and played in nine last year.

Crawford posted a picture of himself running onto the field with the caption "Razorback [football] let's run it back" with a ninja emoji on his X account.

Crawford logged 165 snaps in 2022 and 179 in 2021.

The idea of players with eligibility remaining who announce plans to return to their current school is a relatively new concept, born since the advent of the NCAA Transfer Portal, when so many players make waves by announcing their transfer plans.

A big selection of Razorbacks have pledged to return after their 4-8 season while at least 11 scholarship players have announced plans to enter the portal.