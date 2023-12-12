Park Service cancels prospectus for Buffalo River canoe services

The National Park Service has cancelled its solicitation for canoe/kayak rental and shuttle services at the Buffalo National River -- at least for now.

The reason?

"The high level of interest and questions," according to an email sent to interested parties.

Those questions need to be addressed in a new prospectus, which will likely be issued in the first quarter of 2024, according to a news release from the Park Service.

The previous prospectus, issued Nov. 6, contained a change in the way concessioners have operated on the river for the past 50 years: Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, they would no longer be allowed to shuttle the private vehicles of park visitors to locations upriver or downriver.

Instead, they were supposed to transport customers in buses or vans owned, leased or rented by concessioners. But that would add a considerable expense for concessioners, and some roads to the river are best navigated with four-wheel drive vehicles.

"I think they just couldn't answer all the questions that were being thrown at them," said Ben Milburn, owner/operator of Buffalo River Outfitters in Silver Hill. "I think they got a lot of questions and a lot of heat from people not wanting the change that they had implemented."

The proposed change was an effort to relieve vehicle congestion at river access points, where parking is limited.

But Milburn said it could have the opposite effect, increasing parking problems because people might drive two vehicles to the river so they could leave one at the put-in location and have another at the take-out spot.

The issue came up Nov. 30 in a U.S. House of Representatives hearing in Washington, D.C.

Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman asked Mike Reynolds, deputy director of the National Park Service, about the prospectus during a hearing of the federal lands subcommittee of the House Natural Resources Committee, which Westerman chairs.

The subcommittee was discussing the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences [EXPLORE] Act, which consists of 15 bills introduced by Westerman and U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., that would address issues such as recreation infrastructure, incentives for creating long-distance bike trails, and partnerships for hosting events and increasing accessibility.

"Deputy Director Reynolds, as you know, outfitters and guides are an important piece of the outdoor recreation economy, and that's why the EXPLORE Act contains a title that streamlines the permitting process for these small businesses," Westerman said. "I recently learned that despite the positive work we're doing on this bill, the Park Service has released a prospectus for outfitters and guides on the Buffalo National River that would phase out and ultimately ban them from driving private vehicles of visitors who float the river.

"This would exacerbate overcrowding. It would raise the cost for the businesses and decrease access, which is the opposite of everything we're trying to accomplish in this bill. Can you give me a status update on this prospectus and some reassurances that the Park Service will consult with current outfitters and guides on the Buffalo before issuing any final decision?"

"Yeah, we would love to sit down and make sure we're thinking things through straight with these good partners on the river, Mr. Westerman. So I'll commit to contacting the regional director here right away for that part of the world and see where we are on that," said Reynolds.

In a text message Tuesday, Westerman said he didn't know if he motivated the Park Service to cancel the prospectus, "but he's glad they did."

"If I played a small part in that decision, I would consider that a success," Westerman said.

Under the Nov. 6 prospectus, the Park Service intended to award 12 concession contracts to provide canoe/kayak and shuttle services for a term of 10 years beginning Jan. 1, 2025, according to the prospectus.

There are currently 12 concession contracts to provide canoe and shuttle services at the Buffalo National River.

The existing contracts, started on Jan. 1, 2013, expired on Dec. 31, 2022, and will be extended through Dec. 31, 2024.

The Buffalo National River had 1.3 million visitors in 2022, according to the Park Service.

The Park Service had planned to post all questions and answers regarding the Nov. 6 prospectus online Dec. 18, but that's not going to happen now since the prospectus was cancelled and another one will be forthcoming, according to Kelly Kager, a commercial services management specialist with the Park Service in Omaha.

On Dec. 4, Jonathan Simon, a lawyer in Washington, D.C., wrote a letter to Kager on behalf of the Buffalo River Concessions Group, which consists of four concessioners.

"NPS's investment analysis does not appear to consider the additional cost to concessioners associated with the prohibition on shuttling private vehicles, which has been common, accepted practice for approximately 50 years," wrote Simon. "This includes the cost of purchasing and improving additional real property for parking use (to the extent such property is available) as well as the cost of purchasing, maintaining, and operating appropriate vehicles to provide shuttle service after the prohibition takes effect."

Franchise fees are "based upon a reasonable opportunity for net profit in relation to capital invested and the obligations of the contract," according to Simon.

He asked:

Did the National Park Service consider these significant new investments and costs in its investment analysis and in calculating the minimum franchise fee?

If so, please explain what the Service determined to be the impact of the elimination of these services on the Concessioner's ability to make a reasonable profit (including any estimate of cost), as well as any assumptions used by the Service in making that determination.

Please provide documentation of the financial analysis used to determine the contract's financial viability as part of the process of developing the prospectus.

Did the NPS assess the potential impact of this change, and the additional investments and costs associated with it, on visitors in the form of increased rates and charges?

If so, please provide documentation of that consideration, including any assumptions used by the Service in assessing this impact.

If not, please explain why not.

In another section of the letter, Simon asked if the Park Service had considered the likelihood that visitors would decide to shuttle their own vehicles.

"Vehicular traffic could be expected to double from visitors running their own shuttles once concessioners are prohibited from shuttling their vehicles for them," wrote Simon. "What plans does the NPS have for infrastructure improvement and the increased maintenance that will be necessary to maintain parking facilities and roads in order to safely and responsibly manage the huge influx of private vehicles and trailers that visitors will seek to park at the Park's parking lots once concessioners are prohibited from shuttling their vehicles for them?"

Since the Park Service released the Nov. 6 prospectus, concessioners have received a significant number of phone calls from guests who are upset about the decision to eliminate the private-vehicle shuttle service, according to Simon.

"Among other things, guests prefer to have access to their dry clothes and gear, waiting in their private vehicles, at take-out, rather than waiting for a bus or van to pick them up, potentially waiting for other visitors to take-out before they are shuttled back to their vehicles, and then spending potentially an hour or more on the shuttle vehicle," wrote Simon. "This is particularly the case in early spring when temperatures are still cool."

The proposed change presented issues in particular for multi-day floaters who might not be able to predict exactly when they would arrive at their take-out location, according to Simon.

"Moreover, depending upon the day, there might be one boat or group taking out at a particular take-out or 20," wrote Simon. "It would be infeasible for a concessioner to have a separate shuttle vehicle to bring back each group separately, meaning that the alternative would be for guests to have to wait until other groups come off the river before they are transported back. The private vehicle shuttle service avoids these issues."

Simon also asked if the public was given an opportunity to comment on the proposed change, and if not, why?

Simon asked the Park Service to reconsider and to authorize private-vehicle shuttling in the new concessioner contracts.