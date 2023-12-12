Riceland Foods Inc. appoints new CEO after departure of Jason Brancel

Stuttgart-based Riceland Foods, Inc. has appointed Kevin McGilton to chief executive officer.

McGilton had been serving the agricultural cooperative as vice president of government affairs and chief of staff.

McGilton was appointed by the organization's board of directors and will replace Jason Brancel, who was named president and CEO of Riceland Foods in March 2022 after a nationwide search. Brancel succeeded Danny Kennedy, who retired from his 21-year career with the cooperative in July 2021.

Brancel left the cooperative to pursue other opportunities, Riceland Foods Communications Manager Kylie Dewberry said on Monday.

"We are immensely confident in Kevin's ability to lead our cooperative during this transition, and the entire Board of Directors stands behind him in support of his new task," Rich Hillman, vice chairman of the Riceland Foods board of directors, said in a Riceland Foods news release; Hillman is also outgoing president of the Arkansas Farm Bureau.

"As a Board of Directors, we value every member of our team and member of our cooperative as the driving forces behind our success," Chairman of the Board Roger Pohlner said in the release.

"We are committed to fostering an environment where every voice is heard and respected. The Board has considered the experiences of both members and employees and determined that a change in leadership is the right step to ensure that Riceland's legacy as the largest miller and marketer of rice will continue a trajectory of growth and value to its membership for years to come."

McGilton started his career in the rice industry in 1995 in McGehee working for the Louis Dreyfus Company, a global merchandiser of commodities and an agricultural goods processor.

Before joining Riceland Foods, McGilton worked for the USA Rice Federation in Washington, D.C.; he has worked for Riceland Foods for 20 years and previously traveled extensively selling rice as vice president of export sales.

Jason Brancel was previously president of Agfinity Inc. of Loveland, Colo., and had more than 28 years of experience leading cooperatives.

Brancel was chosen from a pool of 29 candidates by a selection committee comprised of six members from the Riceland Foods Inc. board of directors and was chosen unanimously by the board.

Farmer-led agricultural cooperative Riceland Foods Inc. is the largest miller and marketer of rice and a major Mid-South soybean processor that serves 5,500 farmer members in Arkansas and Missouri, a Friday news release said.