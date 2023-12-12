Saline County Library board interviews candidates to fill director role left vacant by firing

The Saline County Library board interviewed candidates Monday for the job of leading the library system, a role that became open after the former director, Patty Hector, was fired roughly two months ago.

The interviews took place in a closed executive session during a special meeting at Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library, 1800 Smithers Drive, in Benton. It was at least the second special meeting in as many weeks; the board met last Tuesday, when they discussed interview questions for the applicants. The interview process will continue in the same location Thursday, beginning at 3:45 p.m.

The library system currently has two branches, the Herzfeld location in Benton and the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library, 201 Prickett Road, in Bryant. A new "East End" branch to be located in Hensley at 24005 Arch St. remains under development, though it was initially expected to open in September.

The person ultimately selected to be the next director will take on the role after not only Hector's removal in October by County Judge Matt Brumley, but also a summer that saw the county's Quorum Court approve a new resolution and ordinance focused on the system, as well as meetings filled to capacity by passionate residents praising or decrying the measures.

The interviews were the only new business on the meeting agenda. No members of the public attended the meeting.

"The only thing we have to do tonight are interviews for our directorship," said Marian Douglas, board chair.

Heather Phipps, human resources manager for the library, said they received 12 applications for the director role. Of those applicants, six weren't qualified for the position because they did not meet the role's minimum education requirements and did not have prior library experience, according to Phipps.

The board later narrowed the remaining hopefuls to three, board member Jamie D. Clemmer said during the meeting. Clemmer and the other board members later declined to indicate how many candidates they interviewed Monday.

Phipps said application figures reported in October by a news publication were inaccurate, having attributed the number of people who applied for a full-time library assistant position as those applying to become director. Brumley, the county judge, recommended to the board that they contact the publication to ask for a correction.

"I just think it's important and responsible that that be pointed out," he said. "I certainly don't want someone saying something you didn't say."

The board members went into executive session at about 4:10 p.m. They left the session and resumed their meeting at about 6:05 p.m. After returning, Douglas announced Thursday's meeting and the board soon adjourned the meeting.

Library board member Allison Nolley also said Monday that Brumley advised the body against speaking with members of the media "because there had been some things taken out of context," though the county judge said in response to her statement that he merely "advised not to try to handle things in the media, and that we should have communications with one another."

"I have not directed any board member to speak or not to speak," he said.

Brumley said he also recommended that, if a library employee is communicating through the media, board members determine whether they were all made aware of those comments and whether the board stands by them. According to the county judge, he made the comments to the board during a meeting around May.

The Quorum Court's introduction of the resolution and ordinance in the late spring and summer coincided with a wave of efforts from politicians, interest groups and concerned citizens across the nation to restrict access to material that children can access at libraries.

The resolution, passed by the Quorum Court in July, requested that library staff move "sexual content" to a place inaccessible to minors. Former Director Hector called the action unnecessary at the time, saying library materials were already placed in appropriate areas.

The ordinance, proposed in June and approved in August, broadened the Quorum Court's control over the local library system. The ordinance amends the 1978 measure that first established the Saline County Library board and strips library board members of their ability to hire or fire library employees and to regulate their salaries. Under the ordinance, the library is also subject to an annual third-party audit. Its budget will also need approval by, and will be subject to appropriation by, the Quorum Court.

In the months of discussion over the ordinance, several justices of the peace said they were concerned by what they saw as a lack of financial oversight regarding the library.

Brumley also said during a June committee meeting that he had "lost confidence" in the library's leadership and announced the resignation of the library board's chair, Caroline Miller Robinson. A second library board member, Laine Holleran, also resigned that month.

The two board members were later replaced by Clemmer, a member of the state Board of Election Commissioners and U.S. Air Force veteran, and Richard McKeown, an author, communications consultant and former crime reporter.

During a news conference in late June, Brumley said the efforts in his county were intended to protect the "most vulnerable of our county and community." Critics, meanwhile, denounced such actions as attempts at censorship that unfairly targeted minority perspectives.

Rhetoric around the measures grew so heated that several residents on both sides of the issue condemned the tenor adopted by some members of the community during public comment and in remarks they posted online. Brumley said during his June conference that he received reports that library staff had become the target of harassment and threats. He urged them to immediately report such incidents to law enforcement, saying that his role as county judge was limited to condemning such behavior as inappropriate.