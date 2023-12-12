Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bentonville

Jason Alexander, 47, of 9628 Ruby Hall Road in Gentry, was arrested Monday in connection with terroristic act and aggravated assault. Alexander was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

James Wilke, 36, of 25 Shadetree Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with a parole violation, aggravated robbery, theft of property, third-degree assault and carrying certain prohibited weapons. Wilke was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

Charles Cunningham, 45, of 297 W. Main St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Sunday in connection with two counts of breaking or entering into a vehicle and two counts of theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation. Cunningham was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday with no bond set.

Springdale

Mitchell Bertalan, 43, of 6707 Arrowhead Cove in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with rape, sexual assault and aggravated assault. Bertalan was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of $350,000 bond.

Sulphur Springs

Ray Willipy, 22, of 113 Spring St. Apt. A in Sulphur Springs, was arrested Saturday in connection with rape. Willipy was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Tamio Domnick, 49, of 342 Strawberry Meadows Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and violation of probation. Domnick was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of $100,000 bond.