Springdale’s Tyson School of Innovation’s Doppe named assistant principal of year by state association

SPRINGDALE -- The Don Tyson School of Innovation's Thomas Doppe was named assistant principal of the year by the Arkansas Association of Secondary School Principals, according to a news release from the association Monday.

Doppe received the award during a surprise assembly at the school's performing arts center, according to the release.

"Thank you for surprising me," Doppe said in the release. "This is a special day."

The award goes to a state secondary school assistant principal who provided high-quality learning opportunities and exceptional leadership, the release said.

"Your excellence has been shown at the Don Tyson School of Innovation, and I can't wait to see what your future holds," Springdale School District Superintendent Jared Cleveland said in the release. "You're an amazing individual."

Doppe has been an assistant principal for 13 years, the last five at the Tyson School of Innovation, according to the the release. Doppe led the way in implementing a competency-based education model focusing on student voice, choice and personalized learning, according to the release.

"We all work together and keep doing amazing things here," Doppe said in the release as he thanked the school's staff. "It's very easy to be amazing at an amazing place like Don Tyson School of Innovation."

The Arkansas Association of Secondary School Principals is a professional education association for people who work in or teach secondary school administration or supervision, according to the group's website.