The Wallflowers set May 3 show at The Hall in Little Rock

Rock band The Wallflowers, led by Jakob Dylan, will perform at 8 p.m. May 3 at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., in Little Rock.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via tickets.littlerockhall.com/thewallflowers or in person at the box office (open Fridays, 10-4). Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Jakob Dylan, son of Bob, is the band’s founding singer, songwriter and guitarist. A post on The Hall website describes The Wallflowers as “a unit dedicated to and continually honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical attack. That signature style has been present through the decades, baked into the grooves of smash hits like 1996’s ‘Bringing Down the Horse’ as well as more recent and exploratory fare like 2012’s ‘Glad All Over.’”

The band recently released its first album in nine years, “Exit Wounds,” with guest vocalist Shelby Lynne on three of its tracks.











