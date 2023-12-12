Trial begins for suspect in fatal Hot Springs mass shooting

HOT SPRINGS -- The trial of the suspect in a mass shooting that left one person dead and four others injured following a graduation ceremony at the Hot Springs Convention Center in May 2022 began Monday in circuit court.

Charles Johnson Jr., 26, who has remained in custody since his arrest on May 14, 2022, faces up to life in prison on one count of first-degree murder for the death of one victim, Michael Jordan, 39, and up to 20 years in prison for each of four counts of first-degree battery for the reportedly non-life-threatening injuries suffered by the other four shooting victims on the night of May 12, 2022.

Johnson, who was previously convicted of felony second-degree assault in 2016, in Weld County, Colo., also faces up to 20 years on a felony count of possession of a firearm by certain persons and up to 15 years and 10 years, respectively, for enhancements sought by prosecutors because a firearm was used in the incident and the offense was committed in the presence of children.

After a full day of jury selection, where deputy prosecutors Caitlin Bornhoft and Brock Price and Johnson's court-appointed attorney, Mark Fraiser, questioned potential jurors from eight panels, a jury made up of six men and six women with three alternates, two men and one woman, was seated shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Jury selection had started about 9 a.m. and continued throughout the day with jurors being questioned, three at a time. The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. today with opening statements from both sides.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on May 12, 2022, about 9 p.m., Hot Springs police and other agencies, including the Garland County sheriff's office and the Arkansas State Police, responded to the area of the Hot Springs Convention Center about a fight.

A "very large crowd in and around the convention center" had gathered following the Hot Springs World Class High School graduation, which was held at the center from 7 to 9 p.m.

As officers were breaking up the fight and dispersing the crowd, which was primarily gathered at the intersection of Convention Boulevard and Laurel Street, body camera footage from police officers reportedly showed a Black male wearing a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt and light-colored shorts walk within feet of five officers.

The man raised a handgun and began firing, first striking a Black male later identified as Jordan. The man then began to run away and continued to fire his weapon, the affidavit said.

At that point, officers "engaged the male by shooting at him" as he continued to flee on foot, through the crowd and into the rear parking lot of the convention center. The suspect was struck by gunfire and reportedly left a trail of blood from the initial scene to the back parking lot "near the area where a white SUV was seen leaving the scene."

Numerous witnesses were interviewed and all described the shooter as a tall Black male wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

During the incident, Jordan was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Three others, a male and two females, were also treated at local hospitals from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds they suffered "to their lower extremities." In an amended information filed later, prosecutors added a fourth juvenile victim who was also injured.

Johnson, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was also transported to a local hospital by private vehicle and surveillance video at the hospital reportedly showed him arriving in a white SUV, later identified as a 2011 Kia Sorento.

Johnson did not have a shirt on when he arrived at the emergency room but was wearing light gray shorts over a darker pair of shorts. The Sorento was located in the parking lot and a light-colored shirt and blood could be seen inside the vehicle through the windows.

The affidavit notes the clothing "matched what was seen on the bodycam footage as well as what was described by witnesses" at the scene. Warrants for Johnson's arrest were later prepared and served on him at the hospital two days later.