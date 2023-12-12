Two Arkansas state troopers named State Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Two Arkansas State Police troopers were jointly awarded the 2023 State Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award in a ceremony Tuesday, according to a news release from state police.

Attorney General Tim Griffin presented the award to Senior Cpl. David Smothers and Special Agent Matt Foster for their actions surrounding a July traffic stop on Interstate 40 that resulted in the rescue of a woman who told authorities she had been trafficked for months.

Smothers searched the vehicle after noticing the smell of marijuana during the traffic stop, and located two fully automatic firearms, methamphetamine and marijuana, the release says. Smothers noticed signs that the woman, who was in the vehicle with a man, may have been being trafficked, the release says.

Smothers contacted Foster, who has been trained to recognize signs of human trafficking and identify victims of the crime. Foster spoke to the woman, who said she had been being trafficked since February, and he was able to get her into a recovery program that specializes in helping victims of human trafficking and people with drug use issues, the release states.

In August, federal law enforcement notified state police that one of the firearms Smothers recovered in the traffic stop had been linked to two unsolved Louisiana murders, the release says.