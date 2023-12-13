Activist investing said to be on decline among young

Support for companies espousing environmental, social and governance-related concerns has plummeted among Millennial and Gen Z investors, typically the strongest backers of the issues, as a more turbulent financial outlook tempers enthusiasm, according to a survey from Stanford University and the Hoover Institution.

Less than half of Millennial and Gen Z investors, those aged 41 and younger, said they were "very concerned" about environmental issues this year, down from 70% in 2022. That same group is also much less willing to give up market returns to meet their social ideals, according to the survey of about 1,000 investors conducted this fall.

Higher borrowing costs helped spur a $30 billion slump in U.S. cleaner energy stocks over the past six months. Those companies had been seen as likely to flourish with passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which promises billions of dollars for America's switch to cleaner energy.

"This last year was somewhat of a gut check," said Amit Seru, one of the study's authors and a professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a member of the Hoover Institution working group on corporate governance. "When interest rates go up, inflation shoots up and people certainly grapple with reality."

A few years ago, Millennial and Gen Z investors were described by consultants as key drivers of the boom in environmental, social and governance investing because of their concerns about climate change, as well as gender and racial inequalities. By contrast, conservative investors have led the criticisms against the practice, calling it "woke capitalism" that's more focused on social concerns than generating profits.

It's not clear whether the erosion of support is a blip or will be long-lasting, Seru said. The shift puts younger investors more in line with the older investors, those over 58, who continued to express very little concern about environmental, social and governance topics, according to the survey.

"You're inherently more liberal when you're just coming out of college," said David Larcker, another author of the study and a professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. "All of a sudden the bills come due and you kinda go, 'Yeah, we're pro this, but we're not gonna give up everything to push this forward.'"

For example, younger investors claim to be willing to lose between 1% and 5% of their retirement savings to support environmental, social and governance causes, while older investors don't want to lose anything, according to the survey.

Information for this article was contributed by Saijel Kishan of Bloomberg News.